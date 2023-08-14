Pakistan turns 76 on Aug. 14. A rejoiceful moment for more than 240 million Pakistanis around the world and the fifth most populous nation on the planet.

The last 76 years have had challenges, rewards, accomplishments and exciting moments. For a developing country, born out of the democratic struggle of Muslims of the subcontinent, Pakistan faced enormous challenges at its birth, including dismal development, illiteracy, structural inadequacies and institutional bottlenecks, which were compounded by one of the largest refugee crises and migratory movements in the history. Being denied its due share in the post-partition resources and pushed into the first Kashmir war, our founding fathers exhibited exemplary courage to overcome these daunting challenges. Seventy-six years later, we owe our homeland and freedom to the indomitable resolve and untiring efforts of our forefathers.

During the last 76 years, Pakistan has emerged as a thriving nation, earning a respectable place among nations. Our foreign policy is guided by the lofty principles of the father of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah; he stated, “Our foreign policy is one of friendliness and goodwill towards all the nations of the world.”

Pakistan backs self-determination

From the very start, Pakistan has been actively engaged with Muslim countries, holding the second summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Lahore in 1974. Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism, respecting U.N. principles, leading various initiatives as well as being one of the largest troop contributors to the U.N. peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan has always supported causes, especially the right to self-determination. Our proactive role in the decolonization process is still remembered and highly appreciated by African nations. We have hosted more than 3 million Afghan refugees for over four decades. Similar humanitarian assistance was also provided to other nations during their crisis. Our efforts for regional peace, stability and security lead us to a significant milestone in achieving nuclear deterrence.

Pakistan today is an amalgam of tradition, culture, history, modernization, dynamism and pragmatism. Those visiting Pakistan have always been mesmerized by its diverse and breathtaking landscape as well as thousands of years old heritage in the form of the Indus Valley Civilization. Our country offers a colorful bouquet of various cuisines, cultures, fashions, seasons, religions and languages. Whether it is sports or academics, art or science, Pakistanis have made a mark, winning prestigious international awards, including the Nobel Prize. Our high-quality products, including textiles, agriculture, surgical and engineering goods, are exported worldwide. Our qualified professionals continue to make us proud both within and outside Pakistan.

Pakistan-Türkiye friendship

We cannot recap our 76 years of history without referring to our fraternal ties with Türkiye, though the relationship between our peoples dates back well before the creation of Pakistan. The vivacious jubilations of March 18 in Türkiye celebrating the great victory at the Battle of Çanakkale is also in part shared by the descendants of Muslims of the subcontinent, present-day Pakistan, who defied their colonial oppressors to come out in support of their Turkish brethren, leaving behind their homes and donating their belongings in defense of the Turkish lands and peoples. This sense of selfless devotion and sacrifice has defined the relations between the two countries since then. Our forefathers shared similar ideals and visions for the world. Speaking on Aug. 15, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam called for “peace within and peace without,” an idea that resonates with the vision of great statesperson Mustafa Kemal Ataturk who believed in “peace at home, peace in the world.”

For Pakistanis, living in Türkiye is akin to living in one’s own home. This strong sense of belonging stems not only from the legendary hospitality and warmth of the Turkish people but also from the common cultural, religious, spiritual and linguistic heritage shared by the two sides that transcend the boundaries of time and geography. There are no two countries that have such a natural convergence of views and perspectives on a wide array of issues of regional and international importance. Both countries have stood resolutely by one another in the face of the greatest trials and tribulations.

We share a common vision to transform their fraternal ties into an ever-stronger strategic relationship and to utilize the enormous economic and trade potential that exists between the two sides. The Trade in Goods Agreement, which could pave the way for a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, has the potential to benefit businesses and boost bilateral trade and investment manifolds. It supports important areas for future collaboration in the banking, finance, renewable energy and construction sectors, joint R&D in emerging technologies, the association between universities, media engagement, cooperation between technology parks and ports, and promoting bilateral tourism through increased people-to-people contacts.

The brotherly relationship between the two countries is a sacred trust passed on from generation to generation, and we are determined to take it to newer, greater heights. I will wrap up my commentary with the historical words Ankara Mayor Vedat Dalokay spoke at the Summit of Cinnah Caddesi in February 1975: “The avenue will be remembered by the name of Pakistan’s great leader and statesman Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We have put his name on the boulevard that leads to Çankaya, where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish republic, had planned his revolutions. Like Atatürk, Jinnah’s road was also very steep, but he knew how to climb and win against it. Every day, thousands of people from Ankara will remember his tough and successful life story while climbing this boulevard.”

Pakistan-Türkiye Dosti Zindabad!