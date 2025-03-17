There is great excitement and concern in Europe, which is experiencing a particularly delicate moment that could mark its future fate. On the table of European leaders and decision makers, in fact, the dossier regarding common defense and security is becoming increasingly heated. The decisions regarding "rearming Europe" taken by the last European Council on March 6 could be read as a historic step for the 27-country block, despite the persistence of some internal divisions.

Currently, for Europe, the scenario is not the rosiest: wars and instability dominate its closest neighborhood – namely, the Russian invasion of Ukraine but also the turmoil in the Middle East and the wider Mediterranean. On top of that, the most recent decision by American President Donald Trump to quickly reach an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on "rare earth minerals," intended as a viaticum for the conclusion of the conflict, and the suspension of military aid to Kyiv, have contributed to raising the European alert level. In addition, the already-announced decision to reduce the American commitment to NATO pushed Europe to focus on its own security.

Certainly, the plan to rearm Europe is an ambitious move, to be read as the outcome of the new international dynamics as well as of Brussel's too-long diplomatic immobility. Indeed, the European defense project was a point the EU founding fathers were committed to since the end of World War II. However, after the establishment of the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), the European Common Market (ECM) and Euratom, European integration has focused mainly on the single market and monetary union, the Schengen Area and multiple directives on different sectors. The theme of common defense and security was later included in the processes of standardization of national military assets, as well as military and civilian missions of European peacekeeping.

Bayraktar AKINCI Attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), developed by Baykar. (AA File Photo)

NATO's key actor: Türkiye

In the urgency of the current contingency, European leaders "stressed the importance of cooperation with like-minded NATO for European security and defense." Among these, Türkiye also stands as a key actor because, in the entire historical process of European structuring, Ankara has been aligned with Europe thanks to its vision, trade agreements, and candidacy requests. Especially in recent times, Türkiye has distinguished itself for its efforts and investments as a security provider. From Ukraine to the Middle East, passing through the wider Mediterranean and Africa, Ankara has contributed both diplomatically and through the provision of defense and security to reduce the margins of regional instability and risk. As the second largest army in NATO, Türkiye is the main bulwark against threats and challenges from the eastern and southern flanks of the alliance and, above all, thanks to its multi-rhythmic diplomacy and compartmentalized alliances, Türkiye has managed to sign important agreements to guarantee a certain level of stability in contexts characterized by a high potential for criticality.

Furthermore, Türkiye has invested heavily in the national security and defense sector, establishing itself as a security provider, also thanks to the production of cutting-edge equipment, such as Baykar unmanned drones (UAV). As a global leader in the production and sale of drones, Baykar products have already penetrated the European market along with the supply to different European countries. Lastly, the agreement with the Italian defense company Leonardo has formalized the creation of an Italy-based joint venture to capture a niche in the European defense market, which is estimated to be worth $100 billion over the next 10 years.

The project includes unmanned fighters, armed surveillance drones and deep-attack drones. In other words, using Baykar platforms and Leonardo electronics and radars, the joint venture envisages drone assembly in Türkiye and Leonardo facilities in Italy. This would ease the certification for selling in the European market. While the agreement marks a milestone sealing further the already solid friendship between Italy and Türkiye, it is dictated by considerations of strategic opportunity. Traditionally, Italy has been a loyal purchaser of U.S. drones; hence, the joint venture with Baykar would sign a new direction by encountering as well the European need of getting away from relying on U.S. armaments, overall after the declaration of President Trump to impose tariffs on the EU.

Thus, in the new EU security and defense design, there is room to state that Türkiye is the most adequate and reliable partner to rely on. Certainly, the Italian-Turkish axis offers a guarantee of solidity and congruence in terms of defense and security, given the already numerous complementarities cementing the bilateral relationship. However, from the European revival perspective, considerations on a consistent process of structured inclusion regarding Türkiye should start constructively.

Indeed, 20 years have now passed since the 2005 formal start of negotiations for Türkiye's full accession to the EU. Since then, no formal progress has been recorded, only ambiguity. In the meantime, the world has changed, the distribution of global power has shifted, and new threats and challenges have arisen. In such a complex environment, Ankara has been able to grasp the signs and invest in strengthening, or at least not weakening, its position and that of its allies. Italy has understood and acknowledged this well; the time is therefore ripe for a structured approach within the EU framework. Ultimately, “it is innovation and vision that make leaders and drive toward big change,” as the CEO of Baykar, Selçuk Bayraktar, stated along with his counterpart Roberto Cingolani in Rome.