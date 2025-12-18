At least 912 people have been confirmed dead, and 392 remain missing. More than 5,000 have been injured, and over 3 million people have been affected or displaced.

The disaster was triggered by a powerful cyclone and days of intense rainfall that also struck parts of Malaysia and Thailand. Yet the devastation in Sumatra has been uniquely severe. The scale of loss raises an unavoidable question: Why did the impact here prove so deadly?

In the days following the floods, videos circulated widely online, showing massive, cleanly cut logs drifting through villages, carried by raging waters past collapsed homes and shattered infrastructure. These images were striking not only for their destruction, but for what they revealed.

For years, environmental groups and researchers have warned of extensive deforestation across Sumatra, driven by the expansion of palm oil plantations and mining operations. Approximately 1.5 million hectares of land in Sumatra are now covered by palm oil plantations, an area larger than the entire country of Qatar. As forests disappear, natural flood barriers weaken, river systems destabilize and rainfall that might once have been absorbed instead turns catastrophic.

In this sense, while nature may have triggered the floods, human activity sharply intensified their impact.

On the ground, the humanitarian situation remains dire. In several affected areas, residents report going days without adequate food or clean water. Electricity outages persist. Some communities remain difficult or impossible to reach due to damaged roads and collapsed bridges. Overcrowded shelters offer limited protection, and in certain locations, the presence of decomposing bodies has added to the physical and psychological toll faced by survivors.

Local authorities have acknowledged that the scale of the disaster has stretched existing response systems. Rescue teams continue to work around the clock, and aid has begun to arrive. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, 66.7 billion rupiah ($4 million) in assistance had been distributed as of Dec. 8. These efforts matter, and many lives have undoubtedly been saved.

At the same time, official estimates from the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasures indicate that rehabilitation alone will require approximately 51.8 trillion rupiah. The gap between immediate relief and long-term recovery underscores the magnitude of what still lies ahead.

One regional leader captured the urgency bluntly when Aceh Governor Bustami Hamzah stated, “The people are not dying from floods, they are dying from starvation.” His remark reflects a broader concern shared quietly across affected communities: that help, while present, has not always arrived fast enough or at the scale required.

Public reaction has also revealed a troubling empathy gap. Early remarks by Suharyanto, head of the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasures (BNPB), drew criticism when he stated that the disaster appeared “scarier on social media than in real life,” a comment for which he later apologized after visiting the affected areas. The arrival of political leaders with relief contributions has since drawn mixed responses – gratitude for attention, alongside concern that visibility does not always translate into sustained action.

Meanwhile, environmental governance has come under renewed scrutiny, with critics noting that statements by Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar focused largely on illegal logging, while remaining relatively silent on upstream illegal mining, which many experts argue may have played an even larger role in worsening the floods.

To date, the disaster has not been designated a national emergency, a classification that would enable faster funding mechanisms, broader coordination and the acceptance of international assistance. Without it, much of the response burden continues to rest on local governments and civil society groups already operating at their limits. The decision has prompted debate about how disaster classifications align with realities on the ground, particularly as climate-driven disasters grow more frequent and severe.

Amid institutional strain, one truth stands out clearly: Indonesians have shown up for one another.

Celebrities, content creators, independent media, students, religious organizations, community groups and local businesses mobilized rapidly. Ordinary Indonesians donated whatever they could. The Kitabisa platform alone reported approximately 31 billion rupiah raised within days, reinforcing Indonesia’s reputation as one of the most generous societies in the world.

This solidarity is powerful. It is deeply moving. But it cannot replace preparedness, environmental protection and coordinated governance.

The floods in Sumatra are more than a natural disaster. They are an ecological reckoning and a governance test unfolding in real time. Climate change is making extreme weather more dangerous, and environmental exploitation magnifies every storm. When safeguards fail, it is always the most vulnerable who suffer first.

Yet this is also a story of courage. In the absence of certainty, people turned toward one another. Indonesia’s greatest strength has always been its people; their instinct to help, to share, and to stand together.

The question now is not whether Indonesians will rise again. They already have. The question is whether systems of power will rise to meet them, before the next flood arrives, and before solidarity is asked to carry a burden it was never meant to bear alone.