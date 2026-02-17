Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, has won a huge victory that will shape her country's future. In early February, her Liberal Democratic Party won a historic majority in the lower house of Japan's Parliament. This result gives her the power to push forward with big changes at home and in foreign policy. But while her success shows strong voter support, it also raises serious questions about Japan's economic direction, security strategy and regional ties.

Takaichi is the first woman to lead Japan in modern times. She entered office in late 2025 and quickly called a snap election. Voters gave her party 316 of 465 seats, the best result since the party began in 1955. Takaichi's win reflects deep public desire for change after years of economic stagnation, rising prices and uncertainty about Japan's place in the world. Her message promised economic revival, support for households facing inflation, and a stronger national defense.

Economically, Japan faces major challenges. The country has struggled with slow growth, low wages and an aging population for decades. Takaichi plans to push big public spending to revive the economy. She wants to cut food taxes, offer subsidies to families and direct investment into key industries. But this ambitious approach comes at a time when Japan already carries a massive public debt, more than double the size of the economy. Markets have reacted with concern, and higher debt could burden future generations.

Her economic strategy will be watched closely. Many economists agree that bold ideas are needed. But simply increasing government debt without clear paths to growth could make long-term problems worse. Japan's citizens deserve policies that support growth without risking financial instability. This balance is hard to strike, and Takaichi's government must act carefully if it wants to deliver on its promises.

On security and foreign policy, Takaichi's rise marks a change from decades of caution to a more assertive stance. She has expressed interest in revising Japan's pacifist constitution to allow a stronger military role. In recent months, Japan took an unusual step by seizing a Chinese fishing vessel in its exclusive economic zone. This move shows Japan is more willing to enforce its national interests even when it risks tension with Beijing.

Takaichi also wants to increase defense spending significantly. This aligns with pressure from the U.S. for allies to share more of the security burden in the face of China's growing regional influence. But this strategy brings risks. China already views efforts to strengthen Japan’s military as a potential threat, and historical memories of wartime actions continue to shape relationships in East Asia. Visits by Japanese leaders to controversial war shrines have in the past angered China and South Korea, and similar gestures now could undermine efforts to build trust.

At the same time, Japan's alliance with the U.S. remains central. But that partnership faces uncertainty under the current U.S. administration. Japan cannot rely entirely on Washington for its security and must find ways to protect its interests in a complex regional landscape. This means strengthening ties with other countries in Asia while still maintaining the U.S. alliance.

Domestically, Takaichi's policies on immigration and conservative values appeal to many voters. But Japan's population continues to shrink. Without more workers and new ideas, the economy may struggle. Balancing immigration controls with the need for foreign workers will be a critical test for her leadership.

The world watches Japan closely. Takaichi enters this moment with a strong mandate. But having power is only the first step. She must deliver results that improve people's lives, strengthen security wisely and keep peace in a region with rising tensions. Japan's decisions in the coming months will matter not just for its own people, but for stability across Asia.