On Sept. 23, 2024, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates the 94th Saudi National Day, which is one of the most important national occasions, as the kingdom was unified in 1932 under the leadership of King Abdulaziz Al Saud. I decided to write an article that clarifies the depth of the relationship between the two brotherly countries. I arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara around a year ago, after which I was accredited as the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the brotherly Republic of Türkiye. Since that moment, my family and I felt that we were surrounded by friendliness and attention, and not for one moment did we feel alienated, as I sensed that there are several commonalities between the two countries in terms of culture, hospitality and generosity.

There is no doubt that Saudi-Turkish diplomatic relations, which date back to 1929, are distinctive, and cooperation is evident on several levels, whether in the political field and coordination in numerous issues of common interest, regionally or internationally, or in economy and investment, in which trade exchange between the two countries constitutes an important aspect of the relations. In addition to that, the two countries are members of the G-20, encompassing the world's largest economies.

I am also pleased to commend the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) for winning the Lebbeytum Award of Excellence in serving those performing Hajj for the year 1445 Hijri, as we noticed their distinguished organization during setting arrangements, as well as during the pilgrimage (Hajj), and even after Turkish citizens’ return. In the same light, the Makkah Road Initiative was launched at both Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport and Istanbul Airport. This initiative facilitates the completion of travel procedures for Turkish pilgrims, even before they arrive in the kingdom, as it allows them, upon their arrival, to go with ease and comfort to perform their Hajj rituals.

Moreover, bilateral relations have developed rapidly during the period I have spent here, in accordance with the directives of the kingdom’s leadership: the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince – may God protect them – to strengthen relations with brotherly and friendly nations. It is worth noting that during July alone, four officials holding a ministerial rank visited the Republic of Türkiye to discuss ways of cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations, starting with His Royal Highness the Minister of Defense, who has met with His Excellency the President and the Turkish Minister of Defense. His Royal Highness also visited a number of defense companies during his visit. His Excellency the Minister of Municipalities and Housing visited Türkiye as well, to discuss ways of cooperation in the fields of infrastructure and construction. Simultaneously, His Excellency the Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre visited the provinces of Gaziantep and Hatay, during which a Cochlear Implant Program was launched. And last but not least, the visit of His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who held a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, His Excellency Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which both stressed the importance of coordination between the two countries on issues related to the region, especially the Gaza crisis. On the sidelines of their bilateral meeting, the two ministers signed a protocol amending the establishment document of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council.

On another note, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia embarks on a number of developmental projects, with Saudi witnessing unprecedented development, there are numerous Vision 2030 projects, the hosting of Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup. All of these projects pose great investment opportunities and infrastructure and construction contracts. As is well-known, Turkish companies are extremely capable in such fields, and there is no doubt that they will have a good share in implementing these projects among global companies.

I would also like to address the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, which amounted to $6.8 billion in 2023. In the same vein, the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum was held in February 2024 to discuss ways to benefit from investment and tourism opportunities, and it was with the participation of His Excellency the Minister of Investment and His Excellency the Minister of Tourism on behalf of Saudi Arabia. And on behalf of Türkiye, His Excellency the Minister of Treasury and Finance, His Excellency the Minister of Culture and Tourism and the Director of the Investment Office at the Turkish Presidency, along with several high-profile Turkish figures. The forum was of great importance in strengthening relations and exploring investment opportunities.

I would also like to mention the tourism sector, as natural and historical sites distinguish the Republic of Türkiye, which attracts a large number of tourists from different countries, including citizens of Saudi Arabia whose number exceeded 800,000 tourists last year. That being said, many Turkish people visit the kingdom on a regular basis as well, whether for tourist purposes or to perform Umrah, especially after launching the Electronic Visa (e-visa) for our Turkish brothers. It only takes a few minutes to complete, and we welcome them among their brothers in the Saudi Arabia, to see the progress witnessed by the kingdom, and visit a number of touristic sites which make the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia all the more special.

Lastly, I would like to commend and praise the strength at which our bilateral relationship has reached, and we look forward to it growing even further, and prospering, for the well-being of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.