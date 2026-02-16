Syria has entered a new era following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, with the Syrian people now leading efforts to rebuild their country and shape its political future.

From Türkiye’s standpoint, Syria’s transition following the fall of the Assad regime marks one of the most consequential geopolitical changes in decades. Ankara views this period not merely as regime change, but as a decisive restructuring of the regional order that carries direct implications for national security, border stability, refugee policy and long-term regional influence.

Türkiye’s reaffirmed readiness to support Syria “in various fields” reflects a multidimensional strategy. This support is not limited to humanitarian assistance, but it potentially spans reconstruction, infrastructure, trade, institutional rebuilding and diplomatic normalization. By framing its engagement within “mutual agreements” and “shared regional priorities,” Ankara is carefully signaling that its role will be cooperative and state-to-state, grounded in sovereignty rather than intervention.12

The most consistent theme in Türkiye’s position is the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity. For Ankara, the fragmentation of Syria would represent not only a diplomatic failure but a direct strategic threat. The emergence of autonomous armed zones, particularly near Türkiye’s southern border, is seen as destabilizing and potentially emboldening cross-border militant networks.

This explains the strong emphasis on central authority maintaining a monopoly over weapons. Türkiye’s position is clear: any political settlement that legitimizes armed non-state actors affiliated with groups it designates as terrorist organizations would undermine both Syria’s unity and Türkiye’s security.

The caution regarding agreements between the Syrian government and the YPG reflects this red line. From Ankara’s perspective, political inclusion must not translate into military entrenchment or autonomous power structures. Türkiye supports reconciliation, but within a unified, centralized framework.

Not foreign but security policy

Ankara’s messaging balances firmness on security with calls for inclusive governance. By highlighting equal citizenship rights for all ethnic and religious communities, Türkiye is endorsing a post-conflict Syrian model that addresses grievances without institutionalizing division.

This is a critical nuance: Türkiye supports pluralism and representation but opposes federalism or decentralization that could solidify de facto partition. The emphasis is on national reconciliation under a single sovereign authority, not power-sharing arrangements that weaken central cohesion.

Türkiye’s diplomatic push to ease international sanctions underscores a pragmatic assessment: political transition cannot succeed amid economic collapse. Reconstruction requires capital, trade flows and reintegration into regional markets. Without economic revival, instability could persist, migration pressures could intensify, and radical groups could exploit social despair.

For Türkiye, sanctions relief is not only about aiding Syria but also about regional stabilization. A recovering Syrian economy could facilitate refugee returns, expand cross-border trade, and reduce security risks along Türkiye’s frontier.

Türkiye’s posture also reflects broader geopolitical calculations. By positioning itself as an early and constructive partner in Syria’s transition, Ankara strengthens its diplomatic leverage in shaping postwar arrangements. It signals to regional and international actors that Türkiye is indispensable in determining Syria’s future trajectory.

This approach combines assertiveness with diplomacy. Türkiye sets clear nonnegotiable principles of unity, sovereignty and elimination of terrorism, while offering cooperation and support in rebuilding efforts. It aims to influence outcomes without appearing hegemonic.

Ankara frames Syria’s current moment as a crossroads between fragmentation and stabilization. In Türkiye’s view, durable peace will emerge only through: A unified and sovereign central government, equal citizenship and inclusive governance, and the elimination of armed groups operating outside state authority

Türkiye’s strategic narrative is therefore one of conditional engagement. It supports transformation, but within defined structural boundaries that preserve unity and security.

Ultimately, Türkiye sees Syria’s future as inseparable from its own. Stability in Syria means stability along Türkiye’s southern border, reduced refugee pressures, expanded economic cooperation, and diminished terrorist threats. Instability, by contrast, would reverberate directly into Türkiye’s domestic and regional security environment.

In this sense, Ankara’s policy toward Syria is not only foreign policy but it is an extension of its national security strategy. Its commitment to supporting Syria’s transition is therefore both principled and pragmatic, guided by a vision of regional order anchored in sovereignty, unity and controlled stabilization.