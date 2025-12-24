Are we truly aware of the risks? The concept of privacy has never been weaker than it is today. We can now see every detail of how people on the other side of the world live, and often, without realizing it, they can see what we eat, drink and do as well. What we call “freely sharing” on social media is not genuine freedom. At times, we willingly expose our private lives to show off, to gain status, or even to make money as influencers.

You may remember that this year, a CEO was caught at a concert with a company employee. The moral aspect of the incident is another matter. However, within minutes, the details of both their families were identified and spread across social media worldwide. More accurately, they were exposed.

We may assume that we will never face such extensive exposure, yet through our daily posts, we gradually disclose personal information that could, and should, remain private. The troubling part is that many people no longer seem concerned. Increasingly, privacy is willingly surrendered in exchange for visibility or income as influencers.

But what about children? Do they consciously choose to give up their privacy? It is widely accepted that children’s ability to make such decisions depends on parental consent. However, when parents themselves share every aspect of their children’s lives, a far greater risk emerges. This is where the real danger begins.

Without consent

Imagine a child. A happy birthday photo, a recording of them singing, or many of their first experiences in life are shared by their family on social media as memories. Moreover, more than 75% of families share their children on social media. Over time, they gain followers they have never met in real life. Followers who know a lot about your child, depending on how much you share.

A few years ago, Deutsche Telekom released a video titled “A Message from Ella | Without Consent.” Ella's parents thought they were going to watch a movie when they entered the cinema. However, a digital version of their little girl Ella had been created using deepfake technology. Her voice and image were identical to Ella's. As her parents watched in shock, they saw how stolen data could be turned into horrific scenes using deepfake technology. Can you imagine what could be done now that artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming widespread?

Psychologists, educators and experts constantly issue the same warning: Children should be kept away from social media. Even governments are now stepping in. Australia has taken a pioneering step and banned social media use for children under 16. The government aims to protect children from online exploitation and algorithms that create addiction. Companies are concerned about losing revenue. But unless this trend is stopped, children's biggest dream will be nothing other than becoming a YouTuber or influencer. Parents must be mindful at every step when it comes to their children's data.

Digital never forgets

We see every day how interaction captivates our minds. Couples livestreaming from their bedrooms, people embellishing their pain with music and sharing it, those who turn every moment of life into a story. When you become a prisoner of interaction, turning your own life into a “revealed” story becomes inevitable.

"On social media today, content creators often share only their happiest moments, striving to influence others, gain approval and present their lives as desirable." (Shutterstock Photo)

Of course, creating content on social media can be enjoyable within certain limits. But living in a world where nothing remains private for the sake of interaction is not easy at all. It is important to remember: Digital never forgets. Even if deleted, every piece of data leaves a trace and can fall into the hands of malicious individuals.

In addition to all this, now, there is the risk of rapidly developing AI. AI-generated images that looked amateurish a few years ago have now become images that even experts find difficult to distinguish. Images can be spread in contexts that have nothing to do with a photo and that we would not want to be associated with, showing people in inappropriate situations.

Whether it concerns ourselves or our children, we must protect our privacy rather than voluntarily surrender it. We also need to recognize that AI is not merely the opportunity it is often portrayed to be, but a reality that may further erode privacy. Every day, we share intimate details of our lives with AI platforms in the hope that they will offer solutions. It may not be long before platforms that know everything about us place us in difficult, and even vulnerable, situations.

Fear of being alone

Whether shaped by religious beliefs or a sense of individuality, everyone's personal life should remain personal and not be shared indiscriminately. People need space for their own joys and sorrows.

On social media today, content creators often share only their happiest moments, striving to influence others, gain approval and present their lives as desirable. Yet, we live in the age of algorithms and the dynamic is changing. When algorithms begin to amplify sorrow as much as happiness, individuals may feel compelled to expose even their deepest pain. Breakups, the loss of a loved one or personal failure, moments essential for growth, are increasingly shared online. As a result, everyone feels entitled to comment. Alongside support, people are often met with harsh criticism and unprovoked insults. This raises an important question: why do we voluntarily expose ourselves to such vulnerability?

Perhaps what we fear most is being alone with ourselves. I do not say this as a personal development coach, but as someone who has spent years in the media. Consider this striking statistic: over 4.5 billion Reels are uploaded to Instagram every day, and more than 200 billion are watched daily. What else could explain such insatiable demand?

We are trapped in an endless scroll, bombarded with thousands of pieces of information every day. Life is accelerating.

In this rush, we share our private lives without fully realizing it, driven by the fear of being left behind. Yet, the ones we leave behind the most are ourselves and what we truly want. On top of that, we willingly expose our privacy, knowing it draws attention. That is why we cannot seem to stop. The question is: how aware are we of the danger?