Intelligence affairs are often discussed today in the language of systems, data and machines. Artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, surveillance architectures and algorithmic decision-support tools now dominate conversations about the future of security. In this increasingly technocratic climate, intelligence risks being understood as little more than the efficient processing of vast quantities of information. Yet intelligence has never been only about information. At its deepest level, it is about political purpose, about how a state perceives danger, interprets uncertainty and acts to preserve its continuity.

Intelligence beyond technocracy

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s (ODNI) 2026 Annual Threat Assessment presents AI as a defining technology of the 21st century with implications across defense, intelligence and economic competition. Stanford’s 2025 AI Index Report documents a more than ninefold increase in global legislative mentions of AI since 2016. Separate industry reporting also points to rapid diffusion across the private sector, with some estimates suggesting that 65% of enterprises are now using generative AI, while market analyses project agentic AI spending could reach $51.5 billion by 2028. At the same time, global data volumes are estimated to have reached roughly 181 zettabytes in 2025, prompting intelligence communities worldwide to invest heavily in algorithms, surveillance clouds and predictive analytics. Yet this technocratic vision, centered on data lakes, machine learning and top-secret AI platforms, risks reducing intelligence to a sterile exercise in pattern recognition.

At this critical moment, Türkiye’s intelligence tradition offers a compelling philosophical alternative. Intelligence is understood through its teleology, the purposeful striving of the state toward continuity, sovereignty and renewal. It is rooted in historical purpose, existential awareness, and civilizational continuity. As Aristotle first systematically developed in his doctrine of final causes, teleology concerns the inherent purpose or end toward which something naturally tends.

This perspective flows directly from Türkiye’s unique trajectory, where intelligence has never been a detached bureaucratic function but an organic extension of the state’s telos, its purposeful striving toward survival, sovereignty and renewal. From Ottoman frontier governance to the proactive operations of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) today, Turkish intelligence embodies a deeper role. It is safeguarding the state’s continuity amid perpetual threats. As MIT President İbrahim Kalın outlined in the organization’s 2025 activity report, Türkiye has embraced a “preventive intelligence paradigm” that integrates human insight, technical capabilities and strategic foresight to neutralize risks before they materialize. This is the living expression of a centuries-old doctrine that views intelligence as the state’s vigilant self-awareness.

Roots of Türkiye’s intelligence

The historical roots of the teleological approach trace back to the Ottoman Empire’s sophisticated frontier intelligence practices. During great-power rivalries and declining territorial integrity, Ottoman intelligence was not technocratic data collection but a deliberate instrument of civilizational preservation. It embodied teleology in action, gathering insights to sustain the empire’s strategic purpose as a bridge between East and West, a guardian of Islamic and Turkic heritage amid encirclement.

This legacy persisted with the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s establishment of the National Security Service (commonly known as MAH) in 1926, which centralized intelligence to fortify the nascent state against partition.

By 1965, this had evolved into MIT, tasked with integrating intelligence into national security policy. These institutions were never neutral observers. On the contrary, they were conscious actors in the state’s self-realization, shaped by the existential imperative of survival following the collapse of the Ottoman order.

This historical telos has found renewed expression in contemporary Turkish practice. Over the past decade, organizational and legislative reforms have expanded MIT’s mandate, enabling Turkish intelligence to move beyond a primarily defensive posture toward a more proactive and externally oriented role. Syria offers a clear example of this evolution.

Following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, MIT appears to have assumed an active role in intelligence diplomacy aimed at preventing new threats along Türkiye’s border and shaping the conditions for a more stable post-conflict environment. As noted in MIT’s 2025 report, proactive measures helped prevent developments in Syria from generating new security risks for Türkiye, reflecting an approach that links operational activity with broader strategic foresight. This is also evident in the way MIT has assumed a leading role in intelligence diplomacy, drawing on sociological dynamics such as trust formed through repeated interactions and shared organizational practices to navigate complex multilateral initiatives.

Similarly, in Libya, Africa and beyond, MIT has expanded its external reach through intelligence diplomacy, counterterrorism cooperation and engagement with local and regional actors. The organization’s 2025 reporting highlights activity stretching from Libya and Somalia to Sudan, Chad, Niger and Kenya, presenting these theaters as part of a broader preventive approach aimed at safeguarding Türkiye’s security interests beyond its borders.

Intelligence as consciousness

What distinguishes this from the global technocratic model is its philosophical grounding in civilizational continuity. Unlike Western intelligence cultures increasingly beholden to algorithms and surveillance capitalism, where the ODNI’s data strategy and secret cloud initiatives prioritize volume, velocity and AI-augmented analysis, Turkish doctrine insists on the primacy of human judgment informed by historical purpose.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency’s 2025 Threat Assessment warns of adversaries exploiting AI for decision support, targeting and influence, yet acknowledges the persistent challenges of unstructured data and the need for contextual expertise. Similar foreign reports repeatedly highlight risks such as bias in models, over-reliance on black-box predictions and the erosion of analyst intuition amid data deluges.

Türkiye sidesteps these pitfalls by viewing intelligence as “state consciousness,” a collective awareness that filters raw inputs through the lens of existential threats and long-term telos. Separatist terrorism, religion-abusing networks such as the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), hybrid cyber campaigns and great-power maneuvering are manifestations of deeper assaults on Türkiye’s sovereign continuity. MIT operations thus become acts of strategic self-preservation, blending emerging technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and big-data analytics with centuries-old statecraft.

This original understanding resonates with international debates on the philosophy of intelligence. Several scholars in the field have long noted that intelligence is inherently teleological. It serves to advance a polity’s ends. Amid the proliferation of AI, however, questions arise about whether machines can replicate, or supplant, the intentionality and moral purpose that define human strategic thought. Claims about replicating biological intelligence often rest on unexamined philosophical assumptions.

Türkiye’s experience suggests that true intelligence transcends replication and requires embedding technology within a living tradition. In this sense, MIT’s 2025 emphasis on hundreds of years of state tradition and a vast civilizational memory underscores the view that AI may enhance, but cannot replace, the conscious pursuit of national purpose.

Critics in the West may dismiss this as romanticism, preferring the apparent objectivity of data-driven systems. Yet the evidence points elsewhere. Several global reports have long warned of fragmented world orders, hybrid threats and the limits of purely technological superiority. In Ukraine, Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific, AI-enhanced surveillance has proliferated, yet strategic surprises persist, precisely because technocracy often severs intelligence from the political and historical telos it must serve.

Türkiye, in contrast, demonstrates that intelligence cultures evolve most effectively when anchored in purpose. Its self-reliant doctrine, forged through reforms that enhanced operational autonomy while preserving democratic oversight, has yielded tangible results such as thwarted espionage rings, disrupted terrorist cells and diplomatic leverage that bolsters regional stability.

At a moment when AI-driven systems promise to transform global security practices, revisiting these philosophical foundations is essential. The Turkish case illustrates that intelligence is about the state’s strategic consciousness, perpetually attuned to threats against its continuity and animated by a civilizational telos. By integrating cutting-edge technology with this deeper awareness, Türkiye offers the world a model for the future, one where intelligence remains a profoundly human and humane endeavor, safeguarding not just data but the very purpose of the state itself.

This approach is more than a national asset. It is a lesson for an international community grappling with uncertainty. As great-power competition intensifies and technological disruption accelerates, states that neglect the teleology of intelligence risk becoming reactive algorithms rather than purposeful actors. Türkiye’s tradition reminds us that true strategic advantage lies in consciousness, in knowing why the state exists and what it must become. Only by embracing this philosophical depth can intelligence affairs fulfill their highest calling, which is ensuring the continuity of sovereign purpose amid the storms of history.