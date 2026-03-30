The fifth Stratcom Summit convened in Istanbul during a time of geopolitical tension and war, where overlapping crises from regional conflicts in the Middle East to the gradual unraveling of established global institutions have begun to converge into a broader systemic uncertainty.

Organized by the Republic of Türkiye Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Stratcom has, since 2021, evolved into a leading international platform bringing together policymakers, academics and media professionals from all around the world to examine the shifting landscape of strategic communication. Through its annual summit and affiliated initiatives, it has become a regular forum for global dialogue on issues ranging from disinformation and public diplomacy to emerging technologies and crisis communication.

Yet, the gathering has grown into something more than a communications forum. It now operates as a strategic platform where states articulate their interpretations of a changing international order and position themselves within it.

Stratcom 2026 agenda

The backdrop to this year’s summit was defined by three interlocking dynamics. First, the continued erosion of the post-Cold War liberal order, as institutions such as the United Nations face mounting questions over their effectiveness and legitimacy. Second, the intensification of regional conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, which increasingly shape global energy markets, trade corridors and security alignments. Third, the rise of narrative competition, where states seek not only to act but to define the meaning of events and thereby shape international perception and legitimacy.

The summit brought together senior Turkish officials who each delivered speeches, including Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, director of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın, head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Fidan framed the current geopolitical moment as a turning point in global order.

“The call by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for global justice and reform of international institutions is not a slogan,” he said, adding, “It is a diagnosis that many ignored until crises reached their own shores.”

Within this context, Fidan's words offered a structured reading of both crisis and opportunity. His remarks framed the current moment as one in which long-standing warnings about systemic imbalance, which Erdoğan frequently articulates, have now materialized into tangible disruptions affecting even those who once benefited from the status quo. The notion that instability could remain peripheral has given way to a recognition that disorder is now systemic.

At the same time, the speech located the Middle East at the center of this transformation. The ongoing escalation, particularly in relation to Israel’s policies under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was presented not merely as a series of isolated developments but as part of a broader pattern of destabilization. Within the current events, prolonged conflict risks entrenching fragmentation across the region while generating cascading effects across the global system. This dynamic relates to Israel’s military onslaught in Gaza since Oct. 7, which has since expanded into continued military strikes into Lebanon and Syria, further widening the scope of regional instability.

From an international relations standpoint, this framing reflects the accelerating erosion of the liberal international order and the shift toward multipolarity.

“As we move toward a multipolar system, there are more questions than answers: Where will new centers of gravity emerge? Who will define the rules of technology? How will vital energy and trade routes be secured?” Fidan underlined.

“We have long warned about this constructed chaos. The strategic objective is to keep regional nations weak, divided and vulnerable through a continuous state of conflict,” he added, cautioning against approaches that aim to undermine diplomatic solutions.

These remarks, though measured in tone, reflect a broader analytical shift. The emphasis is no longer solely on crisis management, but on identifying the structural conditions that produce the instability, an approach that aligns with contemporary international relations thinking on systemic power dynamics.

Türkiye's positioning

Türkiye’s diplomatic posture at the summit was particularly notable. Rather than positioning itself as a reactive actor, Ankara presented itself as a unifying force and an active participant in shaping outcomes for a constructive, peaceful alignment. Fidan highlighted ongoing coordination with regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, underscoring efforts to align positions and pursue de-escalation through diplomacy and dialogue.

This approach signals a broader strategic orientation. Türkiye is seeking to move beyond the constraints of traditional middle-power diplomacy toward a role that combines mediation, coordination and narrative leadership. In doing so, it aims to contribute not only to the resolution of immediate crises but also to the shaping of a more durable and peaceful regional order.

The summit’s emphasis on narrative construction further reinforces this ambition. In an era where legitimacy is increasingly contested, the ability to define the terms of debate has become a central component of geopolitical influence. Stratcom, in this sense, functions as a space where communication and power intersect, where states seek to align their strategic actions with persuasive frameworks that resonate both regionally and globally.

At the same time, the international backdrop to the summit was shaped by developments far beyond the region. The controversy surrounding the release of the Epstein files in February 2026 triggered political turbulence within the United States, intensifying scrutiny of domestic institutions and political elites. The subsequent escalation in the Middle East, marked by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, shifted global attention decisively toward conflict dynamics. Whether interpreted as coincidence or convergence, this sequence illustrates how domestic political pressures and external military actions can intersect in shaping international agendas.

What Stratcom revealed

Looking ahead, the vision articulated at the summit points toward a form of regionalism grounded in internal agency rather than external prescription. The emphasis on ownership, coordination and long-term stability reflects a departure from externally imposed models of order, suggesting instead a gradual process of reconstruction driven by regional actors themselves.

In this respect, Stratcom Summit 2026 can be understood as more than a diplomatic gathering. It represents a moment in which competing interpretations of global order are not only expressed but actively shaped, and in which Türkiye positions itself as a leading voice in that process. More significantly, it reflects an emerging phase in international politics where influence is no longer determined solely by material capabilities, but increasingly by the ability to synthesize diplomacy, regional coordination and narrative coherence into a credible strategic posture.

Türkiye’s emphasis on active mediation and coordinated diplomacy suggests an effort to translate this synthesis into practice. By engaging regional partners, maintaining open channels of dialogue and advocating for de-escalation, Ankara is anchoring its strategic positioning in tangible diplomatic outcomes. This approach will enable Türkiye to consolidate its role not merely as a participant in the evolving order but as one of the leading actors contributing to its design.

Ultimately, the significance of the summit lies in this convergence of discourse and action. As global fragmentation deepens and institutional certainty erodes, platforms like Stratcom reveal how states are recalibrating both their narratives and their strategies. In doing so, they illuminate the contours of a new international landscape, one in which regional agency, strategic communication and diplomatic initiative are becoming central to the construction of order itself.