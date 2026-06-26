When U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly floated the idea that Syria could be tasked with confronting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the remark was easy to dismiss as one more provocative improvisation from a politician who has long treated foreign policy as a sequence of transactions. But the suggestion deserves more serious attention than that. It reflects a line of thinking that is beginning to surface in some strategic circles: that if Israel’s confrontation with Hezbollah fails to produce a decisive outcome, can an alternative force eventually be sought to reshape the balance of power inside Lebanon?

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Syria will not take on any military role in Lebanon, and instead aims to support stability through political, diplomatic and economic means rather than force. However, the mere fact that such a scenario can now be discussed tells us something important about the Middle East after years of war, fragmentation and diplomatic realignment.

Old taboos are eroding. Alliances that once seemed fixed are increasingly conditional. Enemies remain enemies, but they are also being reassessed according to shifting priorities. In that environment, even an idea as explosive as Syrian military involvement against Hezbollah no longer sounds impossible in the way it once would have.

The core question is not whether Syria wants to fight Hezbollah. It is what the regional and international outcomes would be if it were eventually pushed in that direction.

For decades, Syria and Lebanon were tied together by an asymmetrical political and security relationship in which Damascus exercised decisive influence over Lebanese affairs. That era formally ended with Syria’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2005, and the upheavals of the past 15 years have transformed both states. Syria is no longer the centralized regional actor it once was. It is a country still emerging from a devastating civil war, trying to restore institutions, secure its borders and normalize its diplomatic standing. Lebanon, meanwhile, has been hollowed out by economic collapse, institutional paralysis and a political order that has lost much of its credibility.

Against that backdrop, the notion of a Syrian return to Lebanon would not be a simple restoration of the past. It would be an entirely new intervention in a far more combustible regional setting.

From the perspective of Washington and Israel, the strategic logic behind such a scenario is not difficult to understand. Israel has spent years trying to contain, deter or degrade Hezbollah, yet the group remains the most powerful non-state military actor on its borders.

For the United States, Hezbollah is not merely a Lebanese faction; it is one of the most effective instruments of Iranian influence in the Arab world. If the objective is to weaken Tehran’s reach without committing American troops or relying exclusively on Israeli military action, some policymakers may be tempted by the idea of outsourcing the problem to a local or regional actor with its own reasons to challenge Hezbollah.

But the question is whether Syria could appear to fit that role, and that is where the neatness of the theory collides with reality.

Why Syria won't do it

The first obstacle is capacity. Syria today is in no position to wage a large, sustained military campaign in Lebanon. Its armed forces have survived the war, and in some areas regained coherence, but they remain stretched by reconstruction demands, internal security challenges, and the long process of rebuilding command structures and operational effectiveness. A serious confrontation with Hezbollah would not resemble a border skirmish or a symbolic deployment. It would mean entering one of the most politically sensitive and militarily complex theaters in the region, against an adversary that knows Lebanese terrain intimately, has deep logistical networks and has spent decades preparing for exactly this kind of confrontation.

That leads to a second and even more dangerous question: If not the regular Syrian army, then who would actually do the fighting?

The Syrian conflict has produced a vast ecosystem of armed groups, including formations that have incorporated non-Syrian fighters from Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East and North Africa. Some have extensive combat experience and little organic connection to Lebanon’s political landscape. In a purely operational sense, such fighters could be deployed as expendable shock forces in a deniable or semi-deniable campaign. But their involvement would turn an already dangerous intervention into something far worse: the internationalization of Lebanon’s internal fault lines through imported militancy under a Syrian umbrella.

That would not simply be a military escalation. It would be a political detonation.

Hezbollah is not an isolated militia operating outside Lebanese society. It is deeply embedded in the country’s sectarian and political order, particularly within large segments of the Shiite community. Any external attempt to “solve” the Hezbollah problem by force would almost certainly be seen by many Lebanese not as a campaign against one armed organization, but as an assault on an entire social constituency. In a country where civil peace has always depended on fragile balances rather than strong institutions, that distinction matters enormously. The result could be the reactivation of dormant conflict lines across Lebanon, not the stabilization of the state.

Nor would the consequences stop at Lebanon’s borders.

Iran is unlikely to stand by while its most valuable regional partner is systematically targeted by a Syrian-backed campaign, especially if that campaign is perceived to have American or Israeli sponsorship. Hezbollah is not merely an ally of Tehran; it is a strategic asset central to Iran’s deterrence posture in the Levant. If Tehran concluded that a serious effort was underway to dismantle that asset, it would have every incentive to respond asymmetrically, inside Lebanon, inside Syria, and potentially across a wider regional theatre. What begins as an attempt to localize and outsource conflict could quickly become another chapter in the broader struggle between Iran and its adversaries.

Israel, too, would face a paradox. On the one hand, it would welcome any development that weakens Hezbollah’s military capacity. On the other hand, it has no obvious interest in seeing Syria re-emerge as an assertive power broker in Lebanon with renewed regional relevance. A successful Syrian intervention that rolled back Hezbollah could leave Israel confronting a different strategic problem: a rehabilitated Damascus with leverage in Beirut, a stronger claim to international legitimacy, and a fresh role in shaping the post-war order on Israel’s northern frontier. For Israeli planners, that is hardly an uncomplicated outcome.

And for Syria itself, the risks would be profound.

What Syria needs

After more than a decade of war, Syria’s overriding need is consolidation, not expansion. It needs investment, institutional recovery, border stabilization and a reduction in the number of fronts on which it must operate. Re-entering Lebanon militarily would jeopardize all of that. It could drain resources Syria does not have, expose the country to retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran-aligned networks, invite Israeli escalation, and reopen domestic vulnerabilities that remain far from resolved. Even if Damascus were offered significant diplomatic incentives, the price of intervention could still far exceed the benefits.

This is why the idea of a Syrian military role in Lebanon should be understood less as an actionable policy than as a symptom of regional breakdown. It reflects the exhaustion of old formulas, the failure of repeated attempts to neutralize Hezbollah, and the growing willingness of external actors to imagine increasingly hazardous alternatives. But there is a difference between strategic frustration and strategic wisdom. Not every scenario that appears useful on paper can survive contact with the region’s realities.

The Middle East has no shortage of examples in which foreign powers convinced themselves that one more intervention, one more proxy arrangement, or one more coercive redesign of a neighboring state would finally produce order. More often, it produced the opposite.

A Syrian move into Lebanon, whether framed as stabilization, counterterrorism or a campaign against Hezbollah, would almost certainly not resolve the crisis it seeks to address. It would risk igniting several others at once. Lebanon could fracture further. Syria could be pulled back into a costly cycle of regional confrontation. Iran would be unlikely to absorb the blow passively. And Israel might discover that weakening one enemy has helped create another strategic complication.

The real issue, then, is not whether Syria could be induced to confront Hezbollah. It is whether a region already broken by overlapping wars can survive another experiment in military engineering. That answer should give everyone pause.