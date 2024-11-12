Referring to Daily Sabah's news article published on Oct. 31 entitled "Türkiye launches green, digital transformation for high-tech exports,” which highlights Türkiye's proactive efforts in advancing green digital transformation and sustainable development, it is evident that this is a highly notable trend. Climate change has undoubtedly become a global challenge, profoundly affecting the economies, societies and ecosystems of nations worldwide. Taiwan is also facing significant challenges, particularly in recent years, as we have witnessed the worst droughts, heavy rainfall and typhoon threats in a century. In response, we are actively implementing strategies like what Türkiye is doing. While climate change presents many challenges, it also creates new opportunities for collaboration, especially in the areas of global climate action and green industry development. Taiwan and Türkiye have extensive potential for collaboration in these fields.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned earlier, the most important issues in addressing climate change for developing countries are financing, technology transfer and capacity building. To reach the net-zero target by 2050, Türkiye is working on the Climate Law, which regulates carbon trading schemes and supports businesses in their green transformation while also strengthening the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector through a broad green and digital transformation strategy aimed at increasing the share of medium-high and high-tech products in its manufacturing exports. This is also part of the direction Taiwan is striving for.

Since 2013, Taiwan has been implementing the "National Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan," which is now in its third phase and continues to strengthen the nation's resilience in addressing climate change while promoting sustainable development across society, the economy, and the environment. Following the passage of the Climate Change Response Act in 2023, Taiwan’s Presidential Office established the "National Climate Change Committee" and launched five key strategies for a net-zero transition this year while also enacting three carbon fee-related regulations in August, officially entering the era of carbon pricing and actively leveraging this mechanism to encourage businesses to adopt low-carbon practices, positioning the carbon fee system as a new driver of green growth and guiding Taiwan toward sustainable development. To implement international cooperation on carbon reduction mechanisms as outlined in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Taiwan is also strengthening collaboration with its diplomatic allies on carbon credit issues, addressing both the opportunities and challenges of transitioning to net zero by 2050.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also stated, no country can cope with the emission reduction and adaptation process to climate change alone. Taiwan's achievements in green digital transformation and technological innovation have gradually become a focal point of global industry attention, and these strengths can serve as a valuable model for collaboration between Taiwan and Türkiye in fields such as solar energy, wind energy, and hydrogen energy. Additionally, Taiwan’s advancements in smart cities and digital infrastructure development are key highlights of the country’s green digital transformation. Building on these strengths, Taiwan and Türkiye are exploring innovative collaborations in sectors like green city initiatives and the environmentally friendly cement industry to drive sustainability. As both nations seek to reduce carbon emissions and transition to greener industrial practices, Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC) and Oyak Group have further strengthened their cooperation with the vision of sustainable growth and carbon emissions reduction to enhance global market competitiveness.

Indeed, climate change is a global issue that cannot be solved by any single country alone. Taiwan and Türkiye should actively engage in international cooperation to jointly promote global climate action. Taiwan has already made significant progress in areas such as carbon emission trading, green finance, and climate adaptation. These achievements can serve as valuable references for Türkiye in establishing a robust climate governance mechanism and advancing green finance. Similarly, Türkiye's policy implementation in energy transition and sustainable development is also an important learning opportunity for Taiwan. The two countries should strengthen communication and collaboration on international platforms to jointly contribute to global carbon reduction and sustainable development.

As we have seen, both Taiwan and Türkiye have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing climate change through innovative strategies and policies. However, the true success of these efforts will depend on continued international collaboration under the UNFCCC’s platform and in line with the regulations of the Paris Agreement. Commitment, strategies, and international cooperation are critical for Taiwan and Türkiye to effectively manage climate actions and achieve their shared climate goals. By strengthening partnerships and aligning efforts, these two nations can, not only lead by example but, also contribute significantly to global climate solutions.