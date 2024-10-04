Teknofest, Türkiye's first and only aviation, space and technology festival, kicks off in Adana. In its 10th year, Teknofest is organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, bringing together millions of tech enthusiasts to celebrate innovation and creativity. Teknofest plays a vital role in advancing Türkiye's national technology and inspiring a new generation of innovators. As Türkiye's aviation and space industries continue to evolve rapidly, here are some key statistics reflecting this growth:

In 2022, Türkiye's defense and aerospace sector reached a total turnover of $12.2 billion, with exports totaling $5.5 billion. Defense expenditures in 2023 reached $15.8 billion.

In 2022, Türkiye's civil aviation services generated a turnover of $35.8 billion.

Between 2018 and 2022, Türkiye accounted for 12% of commercial aircraft deliveries in the Middle East and Africa.

In 2023, Türkiye served 214.2 million airline passengers.

In 2022, Türkiye’s R&D investments increased by 25.72%, reaching $2.1 billion.

Türkiye is working on developing its own systems, like the HISAR-O+ air defense missile system.

As a member of NATO, Türkiye’s aerospace and defense industries remain aligned with the latest advancements shared by its allies.

As Türkiye's aerospace and defense sector grows, it positions the country as a rising force in global aviation and defense. Teknofest provides a platform where innovation, technology and entrepreneurship take center stage, bringing together bright minds, innovators and industry leaders to collaborate, share knowledge and showcase cutting-edge developments. One of the festival's most inspiring aspects is its ability to empower the next generation. By offering a stage for young talents to present their projects and compete in various challenges, Teknofest fosters a culture of creativity and innovation. Imagine the dreams and aspirations of young scientists and engineers just a few years from now. Selçuk Bayraktar, chairperson of Baykar Technologies, shares in this excitement and delivers an inspiring message ahead of Teknofest, stating:

"Young people will help our country reach the goals of the National Space Program in a much shorter time and develop the air defense systems we urgently need. They will ensure that the voice of our civilization and nation is heard more strongly across the world. I also wish all the teams participating in the competition best of luck. Teknofest Mediterranean will take place in Adana from Oct. 2 to 6, and we are excited to welcome our entire nation and all the competitors there. A phrase that has become a slogan in Aksaray was mentioned, and I can't leave without saying it: 'Attention, attention, a rocket may launch.'"

The festival's emphasis on aerospace and technology not only creates an environment for collaboration and the exchange of ideas but also serves as a bridge for partnerships among industry leaders, startups and research institutions, strengthening the region’s role in technological progress. Beyond its technological impact, Teknofest plays a vital role in boosting the local economy. By attracting participants and visitors from around the globe, Adana is positioned as a dynamic hub for technological innovation and creativity. Standing as a symbol of inspiration, collaboration, and progress, it plays a key role in shaping the future of technology and innovation in Türkiye while highlighting the power of human creativity and the spirit of ingenuity. If you want to witness this, watch Teknofest closely – because there's something special in the air.