The Aegean Sea, glistening under the mutual embrace of Türkiye and Greece, has long been both a frontier and a bridge between civilizations. Its waters, having borne merchants, poets and warriors alike, are now facing yet another test that does not arise from the elements but from decisions that threaten to cloud its shared horizon with discord.

For decades, Greece and Türkiye have navigated a relationship fraught with disputes over sovereignty, airspace and maritime entitlements in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. Greece’s self-interpretation of the law and desire to extend its territorial waters under international conventions is naturally viewed by Türkiye as a direct threat to its interests. Allegations of airspace violations only heighten tensions, with Greece accusing Türkiye of incursions, while Türkiye asserts that the boundaries remain unresolved as a persistent objector.

Beneath the surface, competing claims over the region’s hydrocarbon reserves add fuel to the fire, and Türkiye favors direct dialogue regarding the issues. The militarization of the Aegean islands remains another known issue. Türkiye insists that international agreements necessitate their demilitarization, while Greece argues self-defense. The migration crisis further complicates matters, with Türkiye accusing Greece of illegal pushbacks, an allegation the European Court of Human Rights has openly substantiated, ruling the practice unlawful and ordering compensation to affected parties.

Adding another recent layer to the complexity, Ta Nea, one of Greece's leading newspapers, reports that Greece is preparing to fortify its military presence in the Aegean. Plans include deploying 17 Spike NLOS missile systems from Israel, boasting a range of 32 kilometers (approximately 20 miles), by the summer of 2025. Negotiations are underway for Israeli PULS missile systems, with a reach of 300 kilometers. If acquired, 38 PULS units will be stationed across the islands, forming what is described as a “missile wall.” Greece is also considering further missile acquisitions with ranges of up to 200 kilometers, augmenting its existing French-made Exocet arsenal.

Justification for militarization

Greece’s militarization of the Aegean Dodecanese islands, particularly its controversial “missile wall” initiative, threatens to upset the delicate balance maintained over decades. Such actions not only contradict international agreements but also endanger regional stability.

Greece defends its military buildup as a necessity for self-defense, yet international law presents a different perspective. The 1923 Lausanne Treaty and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty explicitly mandate the demilitarization of the Aegean islands to avert conflict. Türkiye, honoring these accords, sees Greece’s actions as a breach of trust. Despite Greek claims of external threats, Türkiye’s military stance remains defensive, aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty rather than seeking confrontation. The deployment of advanced missile systems so close to Türkiye's shores is widely perceived as an unnecessary provocation.

From a strategic standpoint, Greece’s militarization efforts introduce substantial risks. The Dodecanese Islands' proximity to Türkiye transforms them into potential flashpoints rather than defensive strongholds. Instead of bolstering security, these measures increase the likelihood of unintended incidents spiraling into broader conflict.

On the economic front, the cost is staggering. Reports suggest Greece’s defense programs, including missile and anti-drone systems, will exceed 2 billion euros ($2.08 billion). For a nation still grappling with economic recovery, such expenditures divert crucial resources from essential sectors such as health care and education.

In contrast, Türkiye has taken a more balanced approach, investing in a sustainable defense industry without undermining economic stability. Greece’s reliance on costly foreign procurements not only strains its economy but risks alienating allies advocating for diplomatic solutions.

Confront or collaborate

The Aegean is not just a disputed space; it is a shared heritage that has connected civilizations for centuries. Its waters have nurtured cultural exchange, economic ties and mutual understanding. Agreements governing the Aegean reflect this legacy, ensuring the region remains a bridge rather than a battleground.

Despite Greece’s actions, Türkiye remains committed to dialogue and peaceful solutions. The Aegean offers vast opportunities for cooperation. Joint efforts in maritime security, environmental conservation and renewable energy could transform the region into a model of partnership.

Türkiye continues to call for negotiations, emphasizing that militarization is a counterproductive approach that fuels tensions. Lasting security can only be achieved through trust, respect and adherence to international law.

It should be noted that the Aegean Sea’s future should reflect partnership, not division. Greece’s militarization contradicts this vision, while Türkiye remains steadfast in its pursuit of peace and stability. The choice for Greece is clear: persist with policies that isolate and escalate or embrace dialogue and cooperation. Türkiye stands ready, as always, to turn the Aegean into a testament to what neighbors can achieve through understanding and collaboration.