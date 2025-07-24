For those who follow British politics closely, the conclusion that its politicians are nothing more than servants under full Israeli control is inevitable. This servitude is often apparent, sometimes in very sensational events, such as Priti Patel's secret meetings with Israelis without the knowledge of her own government, which led to her resignation in 2022. However, she was subsequently rewarded for her actions by assuming more important positions in the following years. She has continued as the shadow foreign secretary since 2024, although she should have been kicked out of politics long ago. Sometimes this servitude appears more subtly, with politicians parroting routine Israeli arguments. June was also a month in which British politicians seemed like servants trying to please their Israeli masters on every issue concerning the Zionist plans.

Live and die for Israel!

Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform U.K., currently leading the polls and with a strong chance of coming to power on his own in the next general election, immediately threw himself into Israel’s defense after it attacked Iran. According to my findings, including RTs, Farage tweeted 104 times in June, but did not write anything about his country's health, energy or defense issues. Of course, Farage, who also ignores Israel's violent genocide and new massacres, actually says a lot with his question, "Who can blame Israel?"

The current Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, was even more zealous than Farage. At first, she argued that Iran should not have a nuclear system. But then she wrote a long piece in The Times, implying that she can be Israel's greatest servant with words: “Supporting Israel is not just right – it is necessary for our own national security. Israelis are at the front line in the fight for the West and for our shared values,” Badenoch wrote, praising Israeli democracy and arguing that it also protects women and minorities. While calling Iran’s strikes on city centers a “war crime,” she repeated, like a robot dog, that Israel has the right to defend itself. She also accused those who condemn Israel of ignoring the truth.

It would probably be insufficient to call Badenoch a “servant,” who struggles so hard to acquit a terrorist network that openly declares itself a state, that emphasizes that non-Jews will never be given the right to govern the Jewish State of Israel, that destroys an entire city with its inhabitants, that does not recognize the right to life of women or children, that celebrates tearing babies to pieces, that parades rapists from one TV channel to another and declares them heroes, that always attacks first and that advocates the eradication of those who oppose them by comparing them to the Amalek people.

The fact that she praises Israel so much in almost every way while denigrating her own country is not something that can easily be seen even among Israeli lawmakers. But that’s what servants do.

Former prime ministers and Tory leaders such as Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss lined up to clean Israel's dirt. And of course, current Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has Jewish family members through his Jewish wife in Tel Aviv and who once said he's a Zionist, stood with them. When former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked Foreign Secretary David Lammy if he said anything about Israel illegally holding nuclear weapons, Lammy answered: “Israel is not threatening its neighbours.” It is possible to get a more decent answer from even some rabbis. But as we keep saying, these are just a bunch of architects of a horrible disgrace in the history of Britain.

On June 19, Priti Patel delivered a speech in the House of Commons, in which she declared that the Tories would support the U.K. government taking action against Iran. They considered endangering the lives of British soldiers for the sake of Zionist delusions and fantasies. Patel has a Union Jack doormat in front of her house. It can be said that this symbolizes very well the fact that she has treated the U.K. like a doormat, one that she has wiped the bottom of her shoes on for years.

Police line up in front of protesters gathered in support of the pro-Palestinian group "Palestine Action," Parliament Square, London, U.K., July 12, 2025. (AFP)

What is 'terrorism' exactly?

And then on June 20, this news rocked the British agenda: Two pro-Palestine protesters “damaged” Royal Air Force (RAF) planes at Brize Norton by spraying red paint into their engines. Almost every politician shared messages on this issue. Farage and Badenoch called the protesters “terrorists.”

Whereas, all these people wanted was for genocide not to be committed with British weapons. According to these British politicians, it is not "terrorism" for Jewish illegal settlers to forcibly take Palestinian homes and conduct all kinds of massacres, even genocide. But even spraying paint against an almost two-year-long genocide is an act of "terrorism."

At the end of June, the spotlight was dominated by Irish rap group Kneecap and rap-punk duo Bob Vylan. At their concert at Glastonbury, Vylan led the chants of “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF(Israel Defense Forces).”

British politicians were reeled back when they saw this. They immediately began to attack the singers from all sides, declaring them "terrorists." In May, a member of Kneecap had already been charged with terrorism and appeared in court on June 18.

Another news report that came out on the same day claimed that British Museum staff were humiliated and complained during the Israel event, which happened on May 13, but of course, none of these politicians cared about them. The exact opposite would have to happen for them to care.

At the beginning of July, the House of Commons declared the Palestine Action group, which had sprayed RAF planes and had long stood against genocide, a “terrorist organization.” Those who demonstrated support for the group were also arrested. The U.S. visas of members of the Bob Vylan band were also revoked by the U.S. State Department. Farage made a sarcastic tweet about this.

They keep talking about Israel's right to defend itself. If a man breaks into another man's house, murders his family, cuts his children into pieces in front of him, seizes their property, and then the other man tries to kill this murderer, is it not self-defense, or should he be demonized? Will it mean anything if the murderer says, "I have the right to defend myself"? This is the most baseless argument in the international arena right now, and only reiterated again and again by servants of Zionism.

It is Israel that killed the British in the past and was able to open fire on British planes immediately, as in the Jordanian Crisis of 1958. It’s also Israel that eats British money for its own genocide. Since such cruelty arouses hatred in conscientious people, Israel is one of the reasons why people are polarized in England. A chasm has opened up between servants who try to acquit themselves of this cruelty and people with a conscience. Despite these numerous facts, the state of British politicians reveals that the United Kingdom is no longer the same; it is now a "United Serfdom."