Sustainability: This word has gained profound significance in the 21st century. Over the last 100 years, the world’s population has quadrupled, bringing challenges such as water shortages, climate change and deforestation. Moreover, we are consuming more food and natural resources and producing more carbon emissions than ever.

We call the rainforests of South America the lungs of our planet and advocate for their preservation. Yet, wood is also an integral part of our daily lives. It is the raw material for our chairs and tables, covers our floors, frames our doors, keeps us warm and supports our beds. Even the paper we write on is made from wood. The examples are endless. We need wood – there’s no doubt about it.

A look at South America

South America is a continent where we have yet to realize our full potential for collaboration. While the region's countries grappled with democracy and crime issues during the last century, many have built stable economies with sustainable growth in recent decades. With a population of 700 million and rising per capita income, these nations are becoming increasingly attractive consumer markets.

The forestry industry is a cornerstone of South American economies, particularly Argentina and Paraguay. Argentina boasts over 1.5 million hectares of forest plantations, projected to rise to 3.5 million in the coming years. Similarly, Paraguay has identified 20 million hectares of land suitable for forestry, offering low taxes and financial incentives to encourage investment. Over the past 20 years, both countries have implemented deforestation laws to manage their natural resources sustainably. Their unique ecosystems make wood production more efficient than in many other parts of the world.

The favorable climate and vast pampas of South America yield high-quality wood certified for international markets. In Argentina’s Corrientes and Misiones provinces, oak and pine trees that take 30-40 years to mature in Eastern Europe are harvest-ready in just nine-12 years. Similarly, industrial eucalyptus in Paraguay is 30%-35% more efficient than in Indonesia, a global leader in eucalyptus production.

What can we offer?

While South America’s forestry industry holds immense potential, it often lacks advanced production techniques, large-scale investments and cutting-edge technology. Countries like Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay possess a capable labor force but require more educated and experienced professionals to optimize their operations. Although the industry has a history, many local companies have not established the international connections necessary for global integration.

In contrast, Türkiye has extensive expertise in the forestry sector. Thanks to our geopolitical advantages and robust trade relationships with the European Union and the Middle Eastern and Asian countries, Turkish forestry companies have forged long-lasting ties worldwide.

Turkish wood and forestry firms have become international players, exporting products to over 100 countries and employing tens of thousands globally. These companies have made significant contributions from wooden flooring and doors to furniture and paper. However, Latin America remains an untapped region. With increasing global demand for sustainable wood and stringent deforestation regulations in Argentina and Paraguay, now is the time for Turkish companies to explore collaboration opportunities.

Leveraging the ecosystems we’ve built in leading sectors like technology, machinery, logistics and construction, Türkiye now boasts two of the world’s top forestry companies.

The governments of Argentina and Paraguay have enacted “Zero Deforestation Laws” to regulate land use and protect forests. These laws also present social opportunities, such as training indigenous communities in forestry management. Partnerships in this area can create jobs and stimulate local economies. With their global expertise, Turkish companies can contribute significantly to sustainable forestry, fostering a win-win scenario and boosting local employment while expanding Türkiye's international footprint in the industry.

Time to act

With a population of 700 million, Latin America is resource-rich and a vast consumer market. Decades of political stabilization and economic growth have made the continent attractive for investments and partnerships. Moreover, governments and industry leaders in Argentina and Paraguay are eager to collaborate and share their knowledge, land and resources.

Turkish forestry companies are ideally positioned to expand their influence in this market. Working together can shape a future where sustainable forestry meets growing global demand. The benefits extend beyond resource extraction to include technological exchange, job creation and innovations in sustainability.

Collaboration between Turkish and South American companies will bring mutual benefits regarding raw material quality, cost sharing, knowledge transfer, technology exchange and market expansion. It’s time to uncover the world’s hidden treasures and embrace future opportunities.