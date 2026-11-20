On Dec. 6, Turkish Cypriots elect a parliament in the most dangerous strategic environment the island has known in half a century. The question on the ballot is not only who governs in Lefkoşa (Nicosia), but who stands behind them.

Elections in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) rarely make news beyond the island. Fifty seats, a 5% threshold, an electorate smaller than many European cities. On Dec. 6, voters will also choose their mayors on the same day. It would be easy to treat the contest as a referendum on the cost of living, the Turkish lira and a coalition that has governed since 2022. Much of the campaign will be fought on exactly those terms, and the governing parties deserve some of the criticism they receive.

But the region around this small electorate has changed beyond recognition, and voters would be unwise to ignore it.

In March, as the United States and Israel went to war with Iran, drones struck the British base at Akrotiri, the first attack on Cypriot soil since 1986. Within days, Türkiye stationed six F-16s and air-defense systems in the north. Greece sent frigates and jets to the south. Britain dispatched a warship. In a single week, the island stopped being a frozen conflict and became a forward position in other people's wars.

Since then, the language has hardened. In September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "illegally occupies northern Cyprus, an EU member." In August, an analysis in Israel Hayom argued that Israel's doctrine of "denial before emplacement," the logic behind its reported strike on a Syrian air base before Turkish forces could arrive, now extends to TRNC, and that if the north became operational depth against Israel, its "restoration" would become an Israeli security requirement. That is commentary, not cabinet policy. But when a prime minister and a leading newspaper speak in the same register, the people being discussed are entitled to take it seriously.

Nor is Israel only talking. It has a signed defense cooperation plan with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south, with joint exercises scheduled through 2026. The south is replacing its Russian-made air defenses with Israel's Barak MX, and last week Israel agreed to supply Greek Cypriots with an offshore patrol vessel. In June, the U.S., Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel launched an Eastern Mediterranean Energy Center covering waters whose boundaries Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots dispute. Ankara reads all this as encirclement. Whatever one makes of that reading, it is the strategic reality in which the north's next government will have to operate.

The question before Turkish Cypriot voters is therefore not abstract. Which government is best placed to keep them safe, solvent and heard in a region sliding toward confrontation?

Questions before ballot box

The answer will not be found in manifestos. It lies in a simpler test: which political forces in the north treat the bond with Ankara as the foundation of Turkish Cypriot security, and which treat it as a liability to be explained away in Brussels. Turkish Cypriots know perfectly well which parties pass that test. The case for them deserves to be made on its merits.

First, coherence with the guarantor. The Turkish Cypriots' physical security rests, as it has since 1974, on Türkiye. That is not ideology; it is geography and arithmetic. A government that treats the relationship with Ankara as a strategic asset, rather than an embarrassment to be managed for European audiences, gives Turkish Cypriots more leverage, not less: on economic support, on infrastructure and on the terms of any future negotiation.

Second, a matter of balance. Turkish Cypriots should remember that the federal model has been negotiated for half a century. In 2004, they voted for the Annan Plan; Greek Cypriots rejected it. In 2017, the talks collapsed at Crans-Montana. With the presidency already committed to that model, staking the community's entire institutional weight on yet another attempt, at the very moment the Greek Cypriot side is binding itself militarily to Israel, would be a bold wager rather than a prudent one. Communities negotiate best when their institutions hold more than one view. A balance between parliament and the presidency would ensure that Turkish Cypriots enter any talks with more than one option on the table, including the sovereign equality and equal international status that a two-state settlement would require.

Third, clarity about who funds the alternative vision. The European Union has allocated more than 794 million euros (about TL 44.11 billion) to its aid program for the Turkish Cypriot community since 2006, including 34 million euros this year alone. Much of it builds genuinely useful things. But the program's legal purpose is explicit: to facilitate reunification. Its civil society grants, about 23 million euros since 2007, are designed to promote EU values and island-wide cooperation. This is not a conspiracy; it is published policy. It does mean that the EU, of which the Greek Cypriot administration is a member and on whose behalf Brussels routinely speaks in Eastern Mediterranean disputes, is not a neutral observer of Turkish Cypriot politics. It finances an ecosystem that favors one answer. Voters should weigh that money as they would weigh any other.

Critics will say that a government built on that camp means deeper dependence on Ankara and a frozen status quo. On dependence, they have a point: the north needs a more productive, less import-reliant economy and the next government must deliver one. But the status quo is not frozen. It is being redrawn by exercises, energy corridors, patrol boats and speeches in New York. The only question is whether Turkish Cypriots help redraw it or are redrawn by it.

There is also a regional argument that Europeans should hear. A stable, clearly anchored north is a deterrent to miscalculation, not a provocation. The most dangerous configuration in the Eastern Mediterranean would be one in which Israel, emboldened by its new partnership with Greek Cypriots, concluded that Ankara's commitment to the north was wavering because the north's own government seemed ambivalent about it. Ambiguity invites testing. Clarity discourages it.

On Dec. 6, Turkish Cypriots will choose a parliament. They will also send a signal to Ankara, Brussels, Athens and south Nicosia, and now to Jerusalem, about how they intend to survive in a region that has stopped pretending the Cyprus problem is frozen. That signal should be unambiguous.