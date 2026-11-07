Democrats’ historic victory in the 2026 midterm elections represents a major setback for U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Yet the results should not be interpreted as the beginning of the United States’ return to its pre-Trump political identity. Trump may lose politically, but the changes he introduced will outlive him. Five conclusions stand out.

First, Trump has been a disrupter rather than a game-changer. He has dismantled the traditional logic of U.S. global leadership without establishing a coherent alternative. During the Cold War and its aftermath, Washington provided security guarantees in exchange for political influence and strategic alignment. Trump fundamentally challenged this bargain. Under his approach, security is no longer exchanged for influence: Allies must pay for U.S. protection, while Washington can pursue influence through tariffs, coercion, economic pressure or military force. Trump has weakened the foundations of the U.S.-led order without building a sustainable replacement. This transformation will survive his presidency.

Second, Trumpism has reached its political limits, but its influence will endure. As part of the global populist wave, Trump transformed U.S. domestic politics and fundamentally reshaped the Republican Party. He created a powerful Make America Great Again (MAGA) constituency, challenged established institutions and changed the language of American politics. Yet Trumpism remains heavily dependent on Trump’s personality and has not been fully institutionalized. The midterm results expose this vulnerability. Trumpism may have reached its electoral limits, but its political and ideological legacy will continue shaping American politics for years.

Third, the Democratic victory is bad news for Russia, Israel’s current leadership and populist leaders worldwide, but it offers false hope for Europe. Russia may face a more confrontational Congress, while Israel could encounter greater scrutiny over Gaza and U.S. military support. Populist movements elsewhere will also see that charismatic nationalism has electoral limits. However, Europe should not mistake Trump’s defeat for the restoration of the old transatlantic relationship. U.S. demands for greater burden-sharing, economic nationalism and skepticism toward traditional alliances extend beyond Trump. Europe must prepare for the U.S. that is emerging rather than wait for the U.S. it remembers.

Fourth, economic insecurity, housing affordability and Palestine have exposed the vulnerabilities of Trumpism. The cost of living remains a powerful electoral concern, while Gaza has deepened political divisions, particularly among younger voters. These issues offer Democrats an opportunity to rebuild their electoral coalition ahead of 2028. However, defeating Trumpism is not the same as presenting a credible alternative. Democrats must develop a convincing political and economic vision rather than rely solely on opposition to Trump. Their victory in 2028 is far from guaranteed.

Fifth, the 2028 presidential election will introduce the world to a fundamentally different America. Trump will no longer be the central presidential candidate, but his legacy will remain deeply embedded in U.S. political institutions, Republican identity and foreign policy thinking. The U.S. may become less confrontational in its rhetoric without becoming less transactional in its international behavior.

The central lesson of the midterms is therefore clear. Trumpism can lose elections without losing its historical influence. The world should neither assume that Trumpism is permanent nor expect its electoral defeat to restore the old international order. In 2028, the world will encounter a U.S. without Trump, but not the same country it knew before him. This does not necessarily mean a weaker or more dangerous U.S. It means a different one, bringing new uncertainties, challenges and perhaps opportunities.

In short, the Democrats’ historic midterm victory signals the limits of Trumpism, but not the restoration of the old U.S. order. The country has changed fundamentally, and the world must prepare for a U.S. that will be neither Trump’s nor the one that existed before him.