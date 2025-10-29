The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), ranked the ninth-largest army in the world, is preparing to add a modern war machine to its inventory. Named the Altay, this next-generation main battle tank is planned for an initial batch of 250 units.

The project, which began in 1998 and has involved various companies over the years, is being led by BMC. Work on the domestic tank project officially started in 2004 and a tender for its design and prototype production was issued in 2007. The prototype samples were delivered to the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) in 2017. In 2018, BMC won the tender to produce the Altay tank in mass quantities, accelerating the project. The tanks were delivered to the TSK in 2023 and have since undergone various field tests. On Oct. 29, 2025, the tanks are expected to be officially inducted into the TSK with a formal ceremony.

With this, Türkiye will become one of the few countries in the world capable of producing its own main battle tanks. Investing billions of dollars into its defense industry, Türkiye aims to elevate the global recognition of the “Made in Türkiye” brand, with total defense exports approaching $8.5 billion. The Altay tanks are expected to meet the modern combat needs of the TSK while also contributing to the development of new defense technologies. The domestic tank project, involving more than 600 subcontractors, is positioning Türkiye ⁠– currently holding the eighth-largest tank inventory in the world ⁠– to climb even higher in global rankings.

Altay tank under spotlight

Designed to operate in temperatures ranging from minus 32 degrees Celsius (minus 25.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to 52 degrees Celsius, the Altay features a maximum speed of 65 kph (40 mph), a 360-degree electrically powered turret and hunter-killer engagement capability. Compared to its global counterparts, the Altay incorporates more advanced technological features. Designed for deployment in regional conflicts based on field experience and off-road capabilities, it is the only domestically produced main battle tank in Western Asia.

With over 2,000 tanks in total, Türkiye aims to expand its armored fleet and modernize it to meet the demands of contemporary warfare. Defense products with high strike capability and domestic production are therefore of great importance for Türkiye. Having crossed a critical threshold in terms of national security and deterrence, the TSK’s strike power must continue to advance beyond modern standards. Just as Turkish Air Forces Command platforms have significantly influenced outcomes in Karabakh, Syria, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine, the Altay tank is expected to reshape conventional assumptions about land warfare.

The introduction of the Altay into active TSK service and its potential deployment on the battlefield have sparked a new debate: the export of the Turkish tank abroad. The Altay has already attracted interest from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, and demand from other friendly or allied nations is also possible. This could lead to new avenues of international cooperation.

Similar to the global demand for Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) technologies, the Altay tank is expected to draw strong international attention. The TCG Anadolu and the under-construction TCG Trakya aircraft carrier, which significantly enhance the Turkish Naval Forces Command's operational capabilities, serve as further examples of Türkiye’s expanding defense industry. A similar trend can be observed in the growing international demand for Turkish armored vehicles, now used by armed forces from Latin America to Africa.

Domestic tech, global quality

Designed for crossing both shallow and deep waters and overcoming obstacles in rugged mountainous terrain, the Altay tank integrates a wide range of advanced technologies. In the coming years, companies involved in the project are expected to contribute to new-generation production models and enhance the capacity of the Turkish private sector.

Firms such as Aselsan and other Turkish defense industry leaders, which played critical roles in the development and export success of Türkiye's first homegrown electric vehicle, TOGG, have already advanced Türkiye’s capabilities in EV technologies. The transfer of technologies used in armored vehicles to the TOGG brand helped create a Turkish company with an annual sales volume approaching $2 billion. The unit cost of the Altay tank is estimated at $10 million, though total costs may increase in the coming years. However, as a platform designed to meet the security and technological standards of the 21st century, the tank’s role as an inspiration for next-generation vehicle design could outweigh cost concerns.

Compared to the modern tanks of South Korea, Russia, Germany and the United States, the Altay stands out as one of the most advanced of its kind, offering superior performance across several areas. Although not in every field, its production costs remain more favorable than those of many of its counterparts. When compared with the current models from Japan, France and Israel, the Altay is also more cost-efficient. Combining cutting-edge capabilities with affordable production potential, the Turkish tank is poised to bring new momentum to the Turkish defense industry, much as Turkish UAVs and UCAVs have done.

The long-term cost of the domestic main battle tank program is estimated at around $40 billion. Considering that the TSK already operates more than 2,000 tanks, the planned production of 250-1,000 Altay tanks suggests that nearly half of Türkiye’s armored forces will be modernized. The contribution of such a large-scale program should be evaluated not only in terms of production but also in terms of prestige and brand value. German Leopard and American Abrams tanks have become global brands sought after by armies worldwide. Similarly, the Altay could significantly strengthen the international image of the TSK.

Empowering future

In the long run, integrating the technologies developed for the Altay into other industrial sectors could generate billions of dollars in additional brand value. By 2028, it is planned that 165 Altay tanks will enter service with the TSK. Given that Türkiye has exported over 4,500 armored vehicles to 50 countries, its objectives for the Altay project should be viewed within this broader context.

The global export success of Turkish armored vehicles such as PARS and AKREP, which are used across nearly every continent, demonstrates the potential reach of the new tank. As NATO’s second-largest military power, Türkiye also ranks as the second-largest in terms of tank numbers. The production of a domestic main battle tank – an effort spanning a quarter of a century – marks a critical milestone for Turkish defense capabilities and demonstrates the maturity of its defense industry.

Given the security risks highlighted by the war in Ukraine, European demand for defense equipment has surged, and Türkiye has emerged as both a producer and exporter of these essential systems. Setting aside political issues, the Turkish defense industry is now one of Europe’s largest and most capable weapons producers. Developments in main battle tank production are among the most visible indicators of this progress.

In conclusion, the Altay tank represents the latest generation of Turkish defense technology and is now entering service with the TSK. With this, Türkiye joins the class of nations such as South Korea, France, Germany, China, Japan, the U.S. and Russia, all of which produce main battle tanks. As the only country with a $1.6-trillion national economy capable of producing its own main battle tank, Türkiye is emerging as a defense industry model for friendly, allied and partner nations.