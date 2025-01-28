In recent years, Türkiye has gained groundbreaking momentum by adopting an assertive role in both regional and international arenas, leaving a significant mark on global developments. It has begun making landmark efforts to have a say in space-based activities and join the outer space race. As Türkiye strengthens its position in the global space ecosystem, its actions will not only enhance its national prestige but also redefine its influence in international diplomacy and technological innovation.

In this context, the latest example was the launch of Türkiye's indigenous satellite, FGN-100-d1, into orbit by the Turkish space firm Fergani Space on Jan. 14, 2025. Another Turkish space agency, Plan-S, also launched its satellites on the same mission, reinforcing Türkiye's role in advancing communication and geo-positioning technologies.

Additionally, on Jan. 19, 2025, The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and U.S.-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore supply chain opportunities for the Turkish space industry ecosystem while making joint efforts to boost space technology, aerospace, textiles, material science, advanced manufacturing, communications and life sciences.

Such initiatives, coupled with the remarkable success of sending the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, to the International Space Station (ISS) over a year ago, signify Türkiye's determined vision to become a pioneering spacefaring country.

Türkiye's space ambitions

As one of the key pillars of the "Century of Türkiye" vision, the newly initiated Turkish National Program accelerates the nation's space activities, guiding its future in the outer space arena. In 2025, Türkiye plans to significantly increase its space budget, raising over $140 million (TL 5 billion). This amount represents roughly a 30% increase compared to the 2024 budget of over $110 million. Undeniably, such expansion reflects Türkiye's commitment to achieving its outer space exploration and progression goals.

Türkiye's national space strategy can be described in three major principles: establishing independent access to space by developing national technologies, increasing Türkiye's dominance in the global space market and actively creating opportunities to use space for societal benefit.

Considering the first principle, Türkiye has gradually increased its capabilities in space exploration. Thanks to public institutions and private firms, the country has successfully launched at least 18 satellites into outer space, becoming one of the 11 countries capable of designing and building its own satellites. This number is expected to rise in the near future.

Although relatively new to the outer space field compared to pioneering nations like the United States, China and Russia, it is evident that Türkiye now can design, produce and test its own communication and Earth-observation satellites and has made significant strides to develop launch capabilities amid its evolving space ecosystem.

Furthermore, Türkiye plans to establish a spaceport facility to enable independent access to space for sustainable technological development while boosting the industrial economy as well as the nation's prestige and diplomatic power for international relations.

One of the most crucial parts would be that Türkiye is expected to gain a seat in the international moon and Mars exploration race by beginning its lunar mission to have benefits that only a few countries will have in the future regarding technological, economic and political implications. As a first step, it aims to send a rover to the lunar surface for scientific examination in two stages. Initially, Türkiye will launch a domestically manufactured hybrid rocket in low-Earth orbit with international collaboration, fulfilling a hard landing on the moon. Then, a national rocket will perform a soft landing on the moon's surface.

While gaining strategic benefits from these remarkable actions, it also plans to develop a space economy ecosystem to efficiently export space and use financial gains to create employment opportunities.

Within the 2022-2030 National Space Strategy Plan, Türkiye aims to establish itself as an active decision-maker in outer space, asserting its rights and interests through enhanced capabilities and international cooperation. But as more states expand their presence and influence in space, it is safe to say that the stakes are pretty high.

Compared to leading spacefaring nations like the U.S. and China, Türkiye currently accounts for less than 1% of the world's active satellites. However, its growing investments in the space sector and increasing focus on satellite technology and launch systems demonstrate significant potential for advancement.

A strategic breakthrough in this field is not only within reach but also essential for Türkiye to position itself as an influential player in the rapidly evolving and complex dynamics of the modern space environment.

Conflicts in Space Age

Now, outer space can no longer be viewed as separate from the dynamics of international relations. It plays a pivotal role in security, communication, technology, military strategies, economy and law.

Moreover, the complex interplay of competition and cooperation among states and private space actors has a significant impact on global politics. International missions aimed at exploring abundant resources and conducting scientific research on the moon and Mars further underscore the strategic importance of space in reserving a share of future advancements and technological development.

Just recently, on Jan. 15, Italy's first satellite receiver, LuGre, orbited the moon with the support of NASA, expected to contribute to Italy's future explorative lunar missions.

Previously, the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, the European Space Agency (ESA), India and Russia, as well as private actors such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, have initiated and contributed to lunar and Mars missions to conduct natural resource exploration and scientific research, paving the way for future human missions and potential colonization of these celestial bodies. In fact, acquiring such resources is expected to boost any stakeholder's economy significantly while reducing the further cost of outer space exploration.

Inevitably, disputes over territorial jurisdiction and sovereignty claims will soon dominate the agenda in outer space politics, particularly concerning satellites or colonies, resembling territorial claims in Antarctica and maritime disputes.

Thus, outer space increasingly becomes a power capability and prestige-motivated chess board among various actors where certain blocs and conflicts occur together.

And while there is still much to achieve, Türkiye is determined to carve its position as a pivotal spacefaring nation. By balancing collaboration with leading actors and pursuing independent capabilities, Türkiye aims to emerge as a key player in securing its interests amid the evolving dynamics of the new space race.