This week, London cements its place as a global tech powerhouse. From AI and quantum computing to climate tech and fintech, London Tech Week 2025 is bringing together world leaders, innovators and investors to shape the future of technology.

Over 45,000 attendees from more than 100 countries are converging on the capital, making it the U.K.’s biggest tech showcase: bold ideas, billion-pound deals and the race to lead the next wave of digital transformation.

The event was opened by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, setting the tone for a week dominated by discussions around the future of AI regulation, responsible innovation and geopolitical tech leadership.

And as the tech world descends on Olympia London for one of the most influential innovation gatherings of the year, Türkiye is making a powerful statement: it’s no longer just a manufacturing powerhouse, but a rising force in global technology exports.

At London Tech Week 2025, held from June 9 to 11, Türkiye has taken the spotlight with the largest national pavilion at the event. Organized by the Service Exporters’ Association (HIB) and supported by the Ministry of Trade, the Türkiye Pavilion is home to 33 companies, including four major technoparks, all showcasing their latest innovations in information and communication technologies.

A delegation of 150 representatives from Türkiye, led by Tarık Sönmez, director general for International Services Trade at the Ministry of Trade, is attending the event to boost international partnerships, attract investment and promote the country’s expanding digital capabilities.

“We aim to build a strong culture of tech exports and enhance institutional cooperation across borders,” said Ilhan Bağören, board member of HIB and chair of its software and IT committee.

Doubling of IT exports

Türkiye’s growing digital presence is backed by real numbers. Bağören revealed that the country’s exports of information and communication technology (ICT) have surged from $2.5 billion to $5 billion in the past three years. With its software development, cybersecurity, health tech, fintech and AI momentum, Türkiye is targeting $10 billion in tech exports within the next few years.

Turkish technology firms are already exporting services to key global markets, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Azerbaijan. Increasingly, they are entering partnerships with international firms to co-develop digital platforms and cloud-based services, particularly in sectors like finance and health care.

Bağören underlined that institutionalization and export culture are central goals moving forward. “The more our companies develop international frameworks and standardised processes, the more we will scale exports sustainably,” he said.

Building bridges with Brit tech

The U.K., already one of Türkiye’s major trading partners, plays an important role in its tech ambitions. London Tech Week offers a vital platform to foster cross-border collaborations, especially in fintech and health tech, where Turkish firms have recently inked deals and pilot projects with U.K. counterparts.

Türkiye’s participation this year is especially timely. The new U.K. government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is expected to prioritise digital infrastructure and innovation. The event’s opening keynote, delivered by Starmer alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, highlighted the geopolitical importance of emerging tech like AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity.

Türkiye’s expanding digital sector aligns with these trends. As AI and data sovereignty become more critical across Europe and the Middle East, Turkish firms offer regional expertise, engineering talent and scalable platforms built for multilingual, cross-market use.

People visit the London Tech Week expo at Kensington Olympia, London, Britain, June 9, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Why Türkiye’s digital rise matters

Beyond the trade numbers and corporate showcases, Türkiye’s role at London Tech Week signals a broader transformation: a shift from being seen purely as an industrial player to becoming a regional digital leader with global reach.

The Türkiye Pavilion features products ranging from enterprise software and mobile apps to AI-powered platforms and innovative health solutions. The presence of technoparks, which bridge university research and startup activity, demonstrates the country’s emphasis on innovation-driven growth.

In an increasingly competitive global tech landscape, Türkiye is positioning itself as an agile, ambitious player capable of delivering high-quality digital services at scale.

As the Türkiye Pavilion draws interest from investors, media and potential partners in London, the country’s tech sector is looking ahead with confidence. There is a sense that this year’s presence is not just about promotion but acceleration.

With growing international visibility, government support and private sector ambition, Türkiye is no longer just attending global tech events. It’s shaping them.