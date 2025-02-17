The relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan does not work as per conventional protocols. In the language that is familiar to people in both Türkiye and Pakistan, they are "one nation, two states." But it is obviously much more than that as is evident each time their leaders meet.

When President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, arrived on Wednesday night at Nur Khan Air Force Base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were present with many ministers and senior officials to welcome him. Pakistan pulled out all the stops to make Erdoğan feel special in what Shehbaz described as the Turkish president's second home.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets escorted the presidential plane after it entered the country's airspace. Children waved Turkish flags as Erdogan walked down the steps of his aircraft to be warmly welcomed by Zardari and Shehbaz on the red carpet while an honor guard dressed in a red and white costume stood at attention. A 21-gun salute boomed, PAF planes did a fly-past in Erdoğan's honour and a band played an Urdu version of a song based on the "dombra" tune associated with the president's election campaign. Indeed, Pakistan ensured that Erdoğan was accorded a grand welcome, with every ceremonial detail carefully worked out. The Turkish president came to Pakistan after a gap of five years and his Pakistani hosts cherished the moment.

While the ceremonies appear important, institutional engagements between Türkiye and Pakistan are deep and wide-ranging. This was reflected in the busy day Erdoğan spent in Islamabad on Thursday.

He discussed geopolitical engagements, economic and military ties, and reminded everyone that the centuries-old bond between the two peoples had to be nurtured for a brighter common future.

Apart from Pakistan and Türkiye signing cooperation agreements in various fields following the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Erdoğan addressed a business forum attended by prominent business leaders and investors from the two sides.

Mutual love, respect

No Pakistani leader can go wrong profusely praising Erdoğan for his role in developing strong ties with Pakistan, and Shehbaz understands this.

The Turkish president is popular in Pakistan for championing the Palestinian cause and for his stance on the Kashmir issue. Türkiye is also highly regarded as a nation for its historical bonds with Pakistan and the modern diplomatic progress between the two countries.

Erdoğan's references to Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, philosopher and poet Allama Iqbal, and South Asia's prominent figures who led the pro-Ottoman campaign in the early 20th century showed his good understanding of Pakistan. When he talked about the centuries-old bond with Pakistan, it was about the civilizational and geographical roots of the relationship.

On the other hand, Erdoğan's remarks at the business forum in Islamabad showed a remarkable understanding of Pakistan and its economic potential on the Turkish side.

"With its dynamic population nearing 250 million, with its agriculture-friendly lands, and with its location that is of strategic importance in terms of international trade, Pakistan is one of the top candidates to be a major economy of the future," Erdoğan said.

"Transforming year by year, Pakistan's economy is expected to undertake in the upcoming period critical projects in energy as well as in agriculture, health care and infrastructure. As Türkiye, we are making our preparations according to this vision," he added.

Strong cooperation

The two countries have developed strategic cooperation in defense and diplomacy, but their links in trade, manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, halal food industry, Islamic finance, health care, aviation, tourism, commodities, energy and a host of commercial activities fall below their potential.

Bilateral trade grew by 30% to reach $1.4 billion in 2024. Even the aim of reaching the $5 billion annual trade figure is tiny if their population size and consumption patterns are taken into account.

Erdoğan's call for expanding the scope of the preferential trade agreement to evolve into a free trade pact is noteworthy. It should have happened a long time ago but it needs to be expedited now that the trade ministers have signed a declaration in this regard.

Investors from both sides have also lacked imagination in tapping vast opportunities that exist in both locations. Key industrial projects should be considered with long-term objectives.

In the military sector, however, the two countries continue to build on their achievements. Collaboration in shipbuilding, aerospace, drone development and other strategic areas can be more intensely pursued. Rising global security challenges from terrorism, armed conflicts, genocidal wars, racism, violation of international law and resource competition should create more incentives for expanding military cooperation.

On global and regional issues, Türkiye and Pakistan have developed excellent cooperation. It is reflected in their bilateral coordination as well as in multilateral mechanisms such as the U.N., Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and D-8 Organization.

Pakistan was the final stop on Erdoğan's three-nation trip, which took him earlier to Malaysia and Indonesia. All four countries are members of D-8, a grouping of immense promise but one that has shown unnecessary diffidence in advancing its agenda.

The goodwill generated during Erdoğan’s trip should help these countries to forge new partnerships in the spirit of "one nation, many states."