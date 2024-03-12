In an era of evolving security challenges and geopolitical shifts, the importance of robust defense cooperation between nations cannot be overstated. Türkiye and Poland, two pivotal members of NATO and key players in their respective regions stand at a crucial juncture where enhancing their defense ties can not only bolster their own security but also contribute to the broader stability of Europe and beyond.

Both countries have demonstrated their commitment to NATO's collective security principles and have been actively involved in various NATO missions and operations. However, despite sharing common security interests and facing similar challenges, the depth and scope of their defense cooperation have not reached its full potential.

Elevating defense relations to a higher level is not just a matter of bilateral interest; it is a strategic imperative that aligns with the broader objectives and contributes to the security architecture of Europe. Both states face common security challenges, including regional instability, terrorism and hybrid threats. By enhancing defense cooperation, they can effectively address these challenges through intelligence sharing, joint training exercises and coordinated response mechanisms.

Strategic synergy

Situated at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Türkiye plays a crucial role in regional security dynamics. Poland, located in Central Europe, serves as a key NATO ally on the eastern flank. By synergizing their strategic locations, both can enhance NATO's eastern and southern dimensions, contributing to a more balanced and effective defense posture for the alliance. They have vivid defense industries with expertise in different areas. Collaborating in defense technology development, joint ventures and co-production of defense equipment can not only strengthen their defense capabilities but also boost their economies and create job opportunities.

Poland has one of the most modern armed forces in NATO. In this procurement process, Warsaw obtained concessions that allowed the production of national rearmaments, known as “Polonization,” to be carried out from Poland. It is aimed to increase the number of soldiers in the army to 300,000 by 2035. Thus, there are assertive discourses about becoming a “superpower” in Europe. For this to happen, more cooperation and investment in defense is inevitable. Here, Türkiye emerges as a key partner to cooperate more.

Poland has purchased the famous Turkish drones, which have made their name known to the whole world for their successful missions in Syria, Libya and Karabakh and have attracted a lot of attention from different geographies of the world, including the European Union and NATO countries.

In this context, Poland, which has undergone a comprehensive modernization of its army, has become one of the countries interested in the Turkish drones, namely Bayraktar TB2, in the country’s defense inventory.

Security concept

Besides all of the above, it is also worth recalling the fact that the world is witnessing a dramatic shift in the very definition of security.

Security is no longer a solo act. Once defined by military defense, it now addresses environmental threats, cyberattacks and economic instability – challenges that transcend borders. Collaborative action, not national silos, is the key to tackling these complex issues. By pooling resources and expertise, nations can build individual resilience and foster global stability. It's time to rewrite the security dance, partnering for a safer, more prosperous future.

Therefore, strengthening defense cooperation is not only about bilateral ties but also about enhancing NATO's overall resilience and cohesion. As NATO adapts to new security challenges, a stronger partnership between these two key allies can contribute to the alliance's effectiveness and credibility.

The stability of Europe's eastern and southern neighborhoods is of paramount importance for both. By working closely together and adding more examples such as that of the Bayraktar agreement, they can contribute to the stability and security of these regions, which in turn benefits the broader Euro-Atlantic community.