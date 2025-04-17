A key trait of modern diplomacy is its adaptability to emerging threats and crises, allowing the effective use of diverse tools, education being a vital one. Education shapes bilateral ties both scientifically and socially, and serves as a catalyst for diplomacy. Canadian analyst Daryl Copeland, in "The SAGE Handbook of Diplomacy (2016)," defines the science of diplomacy as using scientific cooperation to enhance international relations, a view that mirrors Türkiye’s recent educational diplomacy, notably in war-torn Sudan. Therefore, a brief look at Türkiye-Sudan relations is relevant.

Snapshot of current ties

Historically dating back to the 16th-century Ottoman Empire, the foundations of modern bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sudan were laid in the mid-20th century. In 1957, shortly after Sudan gained its independence, Türkiye opened an embassy in Khartoum. A significant milestone followed in 1981, when Sudan established a permanent diplomatic mission in Türkiye. Today, Sudan remains a key component of Türkiye’s Africa policy. The two countries cooperate in various sectors, including politics, military affairs, economy, health, agriculture and education. An important and often overlooked detail is the cultural affinity between the two peoples, highlighted by enduring friendship and abundant shared vocabulary between the Turkish and Arabic languages.

Sudan’s most pressing challenge today is the ongoing civil war, which began exactly two years ago on April 15, 2023. Throughout this period, Türkiye has supported Sudan both militarily and politically in efforts to restore stability, further reinforcing Ankara’s presence as a regional power. Over April 2023-2025, Sudanese Sovereignty Council President Abdulfettah al-Burhan visited Ankara four times, the most recent visit occurring last week as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF). On April 12, 2025, President Burhan also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where key topics such as Türkiye’s support for Sudan’s territorial integrity, as well as its military and humanitarian aid commitments, were brought to the fore.

The foreign, energy and natural resources, and national defense ministers of both countries attended the delegation meetings. In this context, as emphasized by the Sudanese Foreign Minister, education diplomacy constitutes a vital dimension of Türkiye-Sudan relations, shaped by the shared vision of “establishing strong ties based on strategic foresight.” One of the key institutional actors in this area is Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

Education as restorative power

Education constitutes an important dimension of Türkiye-Sudan relations. One of the most comprehensive cooperation agreements between the two countries in this field was signed in 2018 at the ministerial level, and establishing a Turkish-Sudanese University was placed on the agenda. Although both countries demonstrated a clear will to realize this initiative, the global pandemic and subsequent developments delayed its implementation. Nevertheless, educational cooperation between the two countries has continued despite challenging circumstances.

In the aftermath of the civil war that broke out in Sudan in April 2023, as “Compassionate Power,” one of the most prominent reflections of Ankara’s foreign policy has been its commitment to helping Sudan emerge from the crisis with minimal damage, by leveraging the restorative power of education. In this context, the Ministry of National Education and the YÖK have emerged as the leading actors in Türkiye’s educational diplomacy toward Sudan. Ankara carries out one pillar of this policy through the Ministry of National Education’s Maarif Schools, while YÖK continues its active engagement in higher education cooperation.

It is also worth noting that the constructive role played by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has catalyzed the recovery process. In fact, at the onset of the civil war, a “Turkish Universities Promotion Fair” was organized in Sudan from March 5-12, with the support of the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum, coordinated by the Education Counsellor’s Office, and in collaboration with the Sudanese Ministry of Education, the Sudanese Ministry of Higher Education, and Al-Neelen University. Various Turkish universities, including İnönü University, participated in the fair.

YÖK’s outstanding efforts

One of the significant efforts of the YÖK in this context is the implementation of an exemplary initiative in higher education, especially in light of the ongoing civil war. This initiative enables Al Neelen, Al Butana and Bahri Universities – affected by the conflict in Sudan – to continue their academic activities in Türkiye as “Guest Universities.” It is a concrete example of Türkiye’s continued role as a moral compass in global higher education.

As part of this initiative, the three universities mentioned will carry on their academic activities within Turkish institutions: İnönü University, Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University and Selçuk University, respectively. This gesture, which has been highly appreciated by both Sudanese higher education institutions and the Sudanese public, reflects YÖK’s extraordinary commitment and humanitarian vision.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, YÖK President Erol Özvar stated that “Türkiye has always welcomed scholars who, for various reasons, were unable to pursue their academic work in their home countries.” He emphasized that “this project sets an example not only within the Islamic world but also for international academic collaboration.” Among the various partnerships established through this initiative, the cooperation between Al Neelen University and İnönü University deserves special attention.

(From L to R) Al Neelen University Mining Department lecturer associate professor Mohammed Alnagashi, Inonu University International Office head Ahmet Turan, Inonu University Rector professor Nusret Akpolat, Al Neelen University Rector professor Alhadi Adam, Al Neelen University Mining Department lecturer professor Elsdig Mahmoud and Al Neelen University International Relations coordinator associate professor Dr. Tarig Elnour, Malatya, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Ahmet Turan)

Meeting at Inönü University

The cooperation between Al Neelen and Inönü Universities constitutes a key pillar of the “Guest University” initiative coordinated by the YÖK. In fact, the visit of the delegation led by professor Elhadi Adam Mohamed Ibrahim (Rector of Al Neelen University and President of the Sudanese Universities Association) to Inönü University, which began last week, laid the groundwork for significant bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, hosted by professor Nusret Akpolat, Rector of Inönü University, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two institutions. One of the main objectives of the Sudanese delegation is to transfer the knowledge and experience gained at the Faculty of Engineering, Department of Mining, to their home institutions in Sudan. Additionally, the delegation, headed by Elhadi, requested research and analytical support from Inönü University regarding an unusual mass cancer case observed in their country.

President of the YÖK, Özvar, along with several members of the council, met with a delegation led by Elhadi, president of the Sudanese Universities Union. The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between Turkish and Sudanese universities, as well as scholarship opportunities for Sudanese academics to pursue postgraduate studies in Türkiye. The meeting was recognized as a significant milestone in Türkiye-Sudan educational relations, with both delegations affirming their potential to strengthen bilateral ties further. This development, which highlights the role of education as a bridge for maintaining diplomatic relations, is expected to make positive contributions to the future of Türkiye-Sudan relations.