In recent years, open government data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have emerged as two intersecting forces in the quest for transparency, accountability and innovation in public administration. While open government data aims to generate social and economic value by sharing non-confidential public data with citizens, the private sector and civil society, AI provides the analytical capacity to extract meaning from this data, enabling more efficient, effective and inclusive policymaking. However, integrating these two domains offers not only great promise but also significant challenges that must be addressed with care.

Open government data refers to the practice of making publicly held, non-sensitive data, such as demographic statistics, environmental reports or transportation data, freely accessible and reusable by anyone. When made available through open data portals, these datasets enhance citizens’ access to information and create a foundation for innovation. In Türkiye, ministries like the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the Ministry of Health, alongside metropolitan municipalities, have launched open data portals as promising examples. Yet, the true potential of open data is unlocked when it is analyzed using artificial intelligence.

AI and open data synergy

AI excels at identifying patterns, making predictions and optimizing decision-making processes by analyzing large datasets. Open government data provides the high-quality, accessible and standardized inputs AI systems require to function effectively in the public sector. For instance, analyzing transportation data with AI algorithms can optimize traffic flows, improve public transit planning, and reduce accident risks. Likewise, AI-based analysis of health data can help forecast the spread of infectious diseases and enhance the distribution of healthcare services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, open data sharing enabled researchers and governments to make rapid, data-driven decisions, demonstrating how powerful the synergy between AI and open data can be.

From the perspective of civic engagement and social inclusion, open government data and AI can empower citizens to participate more actively in public decision-making. In New York, participatory budgeting initiatives leveraged open data to enable residents to contribute meaningfully to budget planning. Similar models in Türkiye, particularly at the municipal level, could foster greater citizen involvement in policy processes. AI can further support this by analyzing open data to develop policies that better reflect public needs. However, digital literacy gaps and unequal access to data remain major threats to inclusivity and must be tackled head-on.

One of the most promising areas for open data-AI integration lies in economic innovation. Open government data can serve as a catalyst for new business models and services, particularly for entrepreneurs and tech companies. The European Union’s Open Data Directive (Directive (EU) 2019/1024) promotes the reuse of public data for both commercial and non-commercial purposes to stimulate the digital economy. In Türkiye, especially in the context of smart city initiatives, combining open data with AI-driven solutions can drive innovation in areas such as urban planning, energy efficiency and environmental management.

On a global scale, the integration of open government data and AI is already underway. The United States’ data.gov portal, launched in 2009, has made over 300,000 datasets available to millions of users. The EU’s data.europa.eu platform fosters data sharing among member states. Meanwhile, open data portals in Chinese cities like Shanghai and Beijing support AI-powered applications in transportation and tourism.

Türkiye has taken notable steps in this direction, with national policy documents, such as the 11th and 12th Development Plans, setting goals for the creation of a National Open Data Portal. Local open data portals and the Open Data Project led by the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of Türkiye, which recently had its duties transferred to the newly established Cybersecurity Directorate, represent additional key efforts.

Challenges, risks ahead

However, data privacy and security remain major concerns. Data quality and standardization are also critical issues. For open government data to be truly effective, it must be complete, up to date and provided in machine-readable formats. Furthermore, the risks of data sharing must be carefully assessed. Decisions about which datasets to share, how to anonymize sensitive information and how to protect critical infrastructure must be guided by clear policies. As AI technologies evolve rapidly and sometimes unpredictably, ethical questions surrounding AI inevitably extend to how we view and use open data. Misinterpretation of data by AI systems or security breaches could undermine public trust. Therefore, regulatory frameworks for both data and AI could be thought of in tandem to ensure a balanced, responsible approach. Another challenge is institutional resistance. Public agencies may be reluctant to share data, and bureaucratic complexity can delay implementation. The anticipated launch of a National Open Data Portal in Türkiye could help address some of these barriers by streamlining processes and providing a centralized platform.

In conclusion, open government data and artificial intelligence are shaping the future of modern governance. Türkiye has considerable potential to align with global trends and lead innovative applications in this space. Realizing this potential will require improving data quality, strengthening legal and technical infrastructures and raising public awareness. The widespread adoption of open data portals, coupled with AI integration, can reinforce a culture of transparency and accountability while boosting economic and social innovation. Nevertheless, risk assessments and comprehensive strategies are crucial for balancing benefits and potential risks. As such, both central and local governments must take forward-thinking steps to integrate open data and AI – an essential foundation for building smart and inclusive societies of the future.