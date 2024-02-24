On Feb. 24, we mark the second anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Today, we commemorate those who gave their lives for Ukraine, we worry about those who are now at the front line, we thank our friends who help us continue this fight, and we are already thinking about what will happen after the war.

Over the past two years, we have all seen what the "second army of the world" is capable of: Its high-tech weapons destroy schools and hospitals, kill civilian women and children, its soldiers and officers maraud the homes of ordinary Ukrainians, and take refrigerators and TVs to Russia.

Russia has already spent more than $211 billion on this war. How many schools, hospitals, sports complexes can be built with this money? How many hungry people can be fed and how many diseases can be cured with these funds?

For us, Ukrainians, the war began back in 2014. It began with the seizure of Crimea, the occupation of Donbas, and repressions against conscious citizens of Ukraine in the occupied territories, in particular, against the Crimean Tatars.

Today, Russia continues to commit crimes. It continues to steal our grain, our history, our children, our common future.

Thus, according to open sources, Moscow has illegally exported about 29 million tons of grain in violation of all legal procedures, and it has abducted more than 20,000 Ukrainian children. The occupation authorities burn books, destroy libraries and close access to archival institutions.

As we can see, Russia is an insidious enemy that will stop at nothing.

To fight it, Ukraine needs a powerful and well-equipped army, concentrated economic resources, and consistent support from the international community.

Türkiye: Valued ally

Among our friends, no doubt, the Republic of Türkiye occupies an important place. Officially Ankara clearly and consistently supports the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state on all international platforms. This is extremely important for us.

From the first days of the war, Türkiye has actively hosted forced refugees from Ukraine, a significant number of whom left the temporarily occupied territories, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The Turkish side was one of the first to provide us with humanitarian aid.

Türkiye actively helps in organizing the recreation of our children. The opportunity to forget about air raids, at least for a short time, and return to normal life, is invaluable for children who are forced to study in the subway and play with their peers in bomb shelters.

I would also like to thank Türkiye for its assistance in the release of our prisoners of war.

Our cooperation in the defense sector is extremely important. One of the very noticeable examples of this is the long and effective operation of Bayraktar Makina in Ukraine. Bayraktar has already become a legend for Ukrainians. Songs are composed in its honor, children are named after it, to name a few. We welcome the news of the construction of a new Bayraktar plant in Ukraine.

Türkiye's efforts to end the war and support the establishment and operation of the Grain Corridor, which was initiated by the presidents of our countries, deserve special attention. With the direct participation of Turkish diplomats and other officials, during the period of the Grain Agreement (July 22, 2022 – July 17, 2023; Russia unilaterally withdrew from it) almost 33 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs had been exported via the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and world food prices declined by roughly 20%, according to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization. Some 65% of this amount was exported to Asia and Africa, which are critically dependent on Ukrainian grain supplies. This is our joint success.

Indeed, one of the biggest challenges of this war is the threat to the food security of the whole world. We understand the level of our responsibility and are ready to remain the guarantor of food security even in such unprecedented conditions. After the termination of the Grain Agreement, Ukraine, together with partner countries, continues to transport domestic agricultural products to the world market through the Black Sea.

For this purpose, together with our partners, a temporary route of the Grain Corridor has already been launched. During its operation, more than 23 million tons of cargo have been exported. The vast majority, about 70%, are products of the country's agro-industrial complex. Ukraine is ready to significantly increase grain supplies. Since the beginning of 2024, it has been possible to establish normal cargo traffic to China, Spain, Türkiye, Egypt, Italy, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Libya and other countries.

Stability in Black Sea

Speaking about the logistical importance of the Black Sea, it is necessary to emphasize that the region is one of the most vital for Türkiye.

Ukraine's victory is the key to stability in the Black Sea region. It will open up equal opportunities for economic development, energy security and cultural exchanges for all Black Sea countries. Russia's victory will inevitably draw the region into an even greater crisis and increase the risk of war for neighboring regions.

Today, despite all the difficulties, we continue to fight for our freedom and independence, for peace not only in Ukraine, but throughout Europe and the whole world. During this long period, we have already achieved important victories: we have liberated over 50% of the territories seized by the aggressor state since Feb. 24, 2022; we have significantly limited the capabilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (about a third of the fleet is destroyed); we have united a powerful international coalition. And all this for the sake of peace.

Yes, Ukraine wants peace. But a just peace, with respect for internationally recognized state borders. Guaranteeing such conditions is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Eighty-two countries have already taken part in researching this initiative. Türkiye is among them. Together, we must stop the Kremlin, which, driven by its own ambitions and thirst for power, is leading the world to World War III.

Yes, the situation at the front line is difficult now, we need military and economic support from our partners. We have nothing ahead of us but hard work, sweat, blood and tears. But we will definitely win. Because good will always triumph over evil, and light will always defeat darkness.

We also need the consistent support of all those who want law and justice to be restored. Law and justice must prevail in the democratic world in which we would like our children to live. And there is no place for violence and unlawful genocidal wars against independent, sovereign countries in the democratic world of the 21st century. Nobody can forcefully and illegally change the borders, and kill and torture innocent people.

Provide Ukraine with the necessary support in its existential fight as this is the only just and right decision!