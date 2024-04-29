On Friday morning, I woke up to shocking news: Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, leader of the Scottish National Party and the first Muslim FM, faced the prospect of two "no-confidence votes" to maintain his political position. Today, Yousaf announced his resignation as Scotland's first minister, preempting two confidence votes scheduled for this week.

Initially, after reading the mainstream British broadsheets, tabloids and watching the BBC reporting, I sensed it was perhaps Yousaf’s debatable alleged attempt of winding up the “Bute House Agreement” that upset SNP’s power-sharing mates Scottish Greens.

The ending of the notable Bute House Agreement stunned a Scottish Greens MSP, Gillian Mackay who broke down into tears on “BBC Scotland Drivetime Radio Show” arguing that Yousaf’s verdict is “one of the worst pieces of political judgment.”

Evidently speaking, politics has never been a straightforward business. Surprises happen as whatsoever could be possible in politics. Relatedly, it is worth reading a British sociologist, Dan Evans, a brilliant piece published in The Guardian titled: “Forget everything you thought you knew about British politics. In 2024, we’re in the age of chaos.”

Correspondingly, Evans' recent book, “A Nation of Shopkeepers: The Unstoppable Rise of the Petite Bourgeoisie” offers an insight into British politics that “has entered an age of chaotic, unpredictable politics.”

Evans’ in-depth analysis surrounding the political divide is detectable whether the Brexit vote (remain versus leavers), Scotland’s independence vote, and the current Israel-Palestine issue.

Correspondingly, The Times headline reads, “Will Humza Yousaf survive as first minister?” as he faces “a knife-edge vote of confidence” whilst the spectator asks a question, “How Humza Yousaf could survive?” and New Statesman captures a scenario, “Is the SNP prepared to oust Humza Yousaf?” referring to SNP’s senior political figure who suggests Yousaf’s “project has failed and that it cannot be reconstructed.”

It seems wise to borrow the New Statesman line. Although, there isn’t any simple answer to these significant questions. Certainly, the Scottish FM fronted tough times ahead. At this moment, it seems relevant and valid to probe into recent and past political events happening in British politics.

Gaza crisis: Game changer in U.K. politics

Anyone interested in politics could flip pages of historical books, articles, comment pieces and news reports, and witness; Gaza remains a significant fragment in the United Kingdom politics. Correspondingly, consider the top British press headlines; the BBC says, “How the Gaza conflict is controlling U.K. politics?” New Statesman asks, "How does the Israel-Gaza war break British politics?”

True though, Sukhpal Garcha detects “The Gaza Effect: Unravelling British Political Alliances” explains how British politicians of left, right and center of politics carefully play politics considering their positions on the Gaza crisis.

For several decades, Gaza has played a significant role. Recently, George Galloway managed to re-enter the House of Parliament as “pro-Gaza” and “on a pro-Palestinian ticket.”

Back in 2009, during the height of the Gaza crisis and the need for humanitarian assistance, Tony Benn famously defied the BBC’s ban and pleaded for Gaza himself in a live show.

Hence, it is worth looking back at a number of top British politicians and particularly thinking of the first Muslim co-chairwoman and Senior Foreign Office Minister for the Conservative Party Sayeeda Warsi, also known as Baroness Warsi, ended up over her position on Gaza as it conflicted with the U.K.’s “morally indefensible” stance on Gaza.

Coincidently, then Gaza was facing a deadly siege, and the U.K. government's cold-hearted policies were part of academic, public and media discussions. At that instant, Labour Party leader Ed Miliband supported Warsi’s position and said, “Warsi had acted with 'principle and integrity'" and advised “Cameron to re-think his position.”

Since then, Warsi has experienced social media trolling, survived character assassinations, and faced Islamophobes. Warsi is not alone, several leading British politicians, scholars, journalists, unionists and prominent film and sports stars went through media trials, faced sacking, and were confronted for their remarks on the Israeli government policies in Gaza. This long list includes Jeremey Corbyon, George Galloway, Cherie Blair, Professor David Miller and Noah Abrahams.

Was his pro-Gaza stance the problem?

Almost 10 years on, the United Kingdom is going through a similar phase, beneath the surface, Yousaf is paying the price of being sympathetic to Gazans.

A few weeks ago, Yousaf faced the worst trolling on the internet for the Scottish government’s humanitarian aid to Gaza as social media warriors accused him of paying 750 million euros to “Hamas to get his wife’s family out of Gaza.” No doubt, Yousaf’s “Gaza aid row” and statements like, “Israel is ‘going too far’ and ‘collective punishment cannot be justified’” are unacceptable postures.

Although, Yousaf strongly denounces the “outrageous smear” over “Gaza funding,” it is not that simple. Yousaf is no exception, many leading British and American politicians, scholars, journalists, professionals, film and sports stars before him have paid a heavy price of being critical of the policies of the State of Israel, including prominent Jewish professors, for instance, Norman Finkelstein.

Today determined the fate of Scotland’s first Muslim FM. It is not rocket science to figure out based upon historical facts as for many people, that Yousaf’s situation lies at the heart of the failure to comply with the Green Party’s Bute House Agreement but many others see his (bold) stance over Gaza pushed him to a state of affairs he may not get out smoothly.

*Academic, analyst and activist based in the U.K., Ph.D. holder at the University of Huddersfield