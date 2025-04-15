The cease-fire, which began on Jan. 19 as a result of the agreement reached between Israel's Netanyahu government and Hamas, ended with the renewed offensive of the occupying state against Gaza. The Zionist administration, which did not fulfill its obligations under the cease-fire, did not take any steps to normalize life in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who does not want the process to be carried out fairly and transparently, mobilized the occupation army to resume the genocide on March 18 after completely blocking the entry of humanitarian aid. Tens of thousands of Palestinians were massacred in front of the eyes of the whole world, regardless of whether they were men, women, babies, children, young, old, sick or disabled. The failure of the international community to take action to restrain the occupying state and impose the necessary sanctions has led Tel Aviv to accelerate its aggressive expansionist strategy. While one of the worst genocides in history took place in Gaza, the Zionist regime showed the world that it posed a real threat to the peace and stability of the region with its attacks in the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria.

The theo-political context is the primary motivation underlying the rhetoric of the occupying state authorities to change the political and geographical status quo in the region. Netanyahu and his team legitimize the genocide and the state's policy of expansion from their perspective through references to Jewish holy texts. The Zionist leadership's claim to sovereignty over new territories through unprecedented aggression is a reflection of a strategy rooted in the Jewish conception of the political order. The Western world's support for Tel Aviv's religion-centered policy of genocide and bloody occupation increases the uncertainty about the future of Gaza.

Why break the cease-fire?

On Jan. 19, the announcement of the cease-fire agreement between the parties was met with widespread global approval. The agreement would provide a breathing space for Palestinians, who have been subjected to all kinds of inhumane and unlawful treatment for 15 months, as well as a favorable environment for negotiations for a sustainable cease-fire. Despite all the promising messages and developments, Netanyahu and the extremist members of his cabinet have taken all kinds of steps against the cease-fire agreement to prevent the normalization of the process in Gaza and the achievements of the Palestinian people.

Developments between the cease-fire and March 18 played an encouraging role in Netanyahu's return to the offensive. First of all, the escalating tension and deepening structural crisis in Israeli domestic politics represented a serious threat to Netanyahu's political career. The corruption case, interference in the judiciary and the events after Oct. 7, 2023, led to the formation of a strong anti-Netanyahu bloc. In particular, the harsh anti-Netanyahu statements of former Israeli politicians and their heavy criticism of the government made it necessary for Netanyahu to take a move that would divert the public's attention. Seeing that the voices against him were growing louder in the context of the cease-fire, the Prime Minister found a way out by continuing the genocide in Gaza in order not to lose power.

After the cease-fire was approved, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir resigned from his post, withdrawing his support for the government and harshly criticizing Netanyahu. Bezalel Smotrich, another extremist member of the cabinet, announced that he would resign if the second phase of the cease-fire were reached. Realizing that losing these two strong supporters of the state's genocidal policy would come at a high cost, Netanyahu made a drastic return to the massacres in Gaza to consolidate the radical elements in society and bring Ben-Gvir back into the cabinet. Netanyahu also stepped up his attacks in the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to please these figures who envision a regional order centered on the Jewish political narrative.

Another motivating factor encouraging the Zionist leadership to break the cease-fire and launch inhumane attacks on Gaza is the support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his cabinet. President Trump's unreasonable and unlawful plan for Gaza was a green light for Netanyahu, as he frequently voiced his promise to bring peace to the region during his election campaign. Trump, who had called for the relocation of Gazans, not only permitted Tel Aviv to launch attacks on Gaza but also gave Netanyahu and his team a boost of confidence.

The fourth main motive for the resumption of massacres in Gaza was the situation that emerged during the release of Israeli prisoners. Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades' political communication strategy and messages during the prisoner exchange were a strong challenge to the established order of the occupying state. Similarly, the statements made by the prisoners as they left Gaza or the intimate images of them with the Al-Qassam mujahideen resonated around the world. While the treatment of prisoners by people who were subjected to genocide was admired by everyone, this would have meant that Netanyahu and his team would have faced new crises. Therefore, to destroy the atmosphere created during the cease-fire and to divert the focus, the Netanyahu government made a radical return to its policy of massacres in Gaza.

What is the solution?

Looking at Netanyahu's cabinet, it would be correct to say that it includes the most extremist names in the history of the occupying state. Although the general philosophy of the state has been based on a Jewish political perspective since its establishment, it is perhaps the first time that Tel Aviv has implemented a religion-centered strategy in such a concrete way. The officials of the Zionist administration have expressed a willingness to annex not only the Palestinian territories but also some of the territories of neighboring countries. In such an environment, the most fundamental question is whether there is any possibility of a solution for Gaza.

The rulers of the occupying state appear ready to make any move to expand the war and prolong the occupation. At this point, concrete steps are urgently needed to stop Tel Aviv's aggressive expansionist strategy. The priority is for regional actors and EU members to pressure the Trump administration, which has allowed Netanyahu to return to the war. Since Tel Aviv cannot act against the United States, it is essential to create a basis for Trump to demand a halt to the attacks on Gaza. If the Gulf states do not pursue an active strategy in this regard, they will likely face consequences in the years to come. Likewise, the EU countries have no choice but to take various actions today in order not to face significant crises in the coming years due to the unrestrained moves of the Trump administration.

To stop the genocide in Gaza and to start negotiations on a fair and sustainable cease-fire, the Arab world and Muslim countries must immediately implement concrete sanctions against Tel Aviv. It should not be forgotten that if this situation does not materialize, the fault lines triggered in the region will become more fragile. There is no other way to prevent the destabilizing actions of the occupying state than to put forward a strong will.