For decades, the European Union’s approach to Israel was one of calibrated diplomacy: opting for cautious neutrality, tempered criticism and unwavering alignment with Washington’s Middle East policy. But as the war in Gaza grinds on, the facade of unity is cracking.

Spain, Ireland and Belgium have moved beyond diplomatic murmurs, openly demanding sanctions, the suspension of trade deals and official recognition of Palestine, positions once relegated to the political fringe. Across the continent, the tectonic plates are shifting: the EU is reassessing its Association Agreement with Israel, Britain has frozen trade negotiations, Norway has blacklisted Israeli companies and France, the U.K. and Canada have all floated unprecedented sanctions. Even Germany, Israel’s staunchest European ally, has broken its cautious silence with rare public rebukes.

On paper, this appears to mark a historic rupture with Europe’s traditionally cautious stance. Nonetheless, the real test lies not in rhetoric, but in resolve. Similar warnings rang out in 2024, yet the war continued unabated. Today, the question is whether Europe’s "pristine" boldness signals a genuine reckoning or merely the illusion of one. The difference, if it exists at all, will be measured not in words but in deeds.

€50 billion dilemma

The EU’s threat to "review" its relationship with Israel is no mere diplomatic formality; it is a direct challenge to one of Israel’s most critical economic lifelines. The EU-Israel Association Agreement, the bedrock of a 50 billion euros annual trade relationship, is now under scrutiny, casting uncertainty over a vast network of bilateral and multilateral accords. The nations spearheading this push, Spain, Ireland and Belgium, are not marginal voices but central economic players in Israel’s trade ecosystem.

Europe absorbs 31% of Israel’s exports and supplies 37% of its imports, making it by far the country’s largest trading partner. Israel is a modest but strategic market for the EU, ranking as its 31st largest global partner, making up about 0.8% of the bloc’s total goods trade in 2024, and third in the Mediterranean after Morocco and Algeria. Yet for Israel, the stakes are existential: 32% of its total goods trade flows to and from Europe, with machinery, chemicals and advanced manufacturing forming the backbone of this exchange.

The question is no longer whether Europe can exert pressure, but whether it will.

Domestic fury, diplomatic provocations

Europe’s hardening stance is no accident. It is the product of boiling public outrage, relentless protests and the political calculus of leaders facing an electorate that refuses to look away. From London to Berlin to Madrid, streets have been filled with citizens, young and progressive and from Europe’s Muslim and Arab communities, demanding an end to the European governments’ complicity in Gaza’s devastation.

For instance, back in April 2024, an Israeli airstrike's killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza didn't just claim lives, it shattered diplomatic restraint. The deaths of international humanitarian workers transformed muted criticism into unprecedented demands for accountability, exposing the fraying patience of Israel's traditional allies. Also, the genocidal bombardment of civilian zones with the denial of international media to cover from within the enclave exacerbated the criticism. Israel’s defiant rhetoric has turned the tide of European opinion.

The backlash extends beyond foreign capitals as Israel’s own establishment is sounding alarms. Israel’s political elite now warn of self-inflicted ruin. For instance, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak calls the Gaza campaign “strategically disastrous.” Likewise, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert condemns the Gaza offensive as a “war without purpose” that has descended into war crimes, while ex-deputy military chief Yair Golan, once a contender for Israel’s top security post, predicts pariah status awaits. When Israel's own security architects sound the alarm, it transcends mere dissent – it constitutes an institutional vote of no confidence.

Brussels has taken note. In the meantime, the geopolitical landscape is shifting unpredictably. Trump’s reported backchannel talks with Hamas and the Houthis, while simultaneously negotiating with Iran behind Israel’s back, along with his claim of having warned Netanyahu privately, have shattered Jerusalem’s assumptions about ironclad American support, forcing Europe to recalculate its own position after sensing a vacuum, may now see an opening to assert its own diplomatic weight, testing whether Israel’s once-unshakable Western backing is beginning to erode.

Demonstrators wave Palestinian and French flags during a solidarity rally for Gaza and Palestine at the Place de la Republique, Paris, France, June 9, 2025. (EPA Photo)

EU’s moral reckoning

This is Europe’s moment of truth. For years, the EU has proclaimed itself a guardian of human rights and international law, yet its actions have often betrayed a different reality. The decision to reassess the trade pacts with Israel is a tentative step toward accountability, as are growing calls to halt arms sales to the rogue state. But declarations are meaningless without enforcement. Will the EU honor International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants if they target Israeli officials? Will it support South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) case, or quietly defer to Washington’s opposition?

Europe’s response to ICC and ICJ cases against Israel is rather a cacophony of contradictions, where Germany decries "lawfare" while Spain demands accountability, exposing the EU’s impossible straddle between moral posturing and geopolitical loyalty. Thus, the contradictions are glaring. Even as some member states condemn Israel’s actions, others continue supplying weapons and intelligence support. Similarly, the bloc remains split on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, with some governments decrying it as antisemitic while simultaneously denouncing Israeli policies. Such dissonance raises an unavoidable question: Is Europe serious about consequences, or merely performing moral outrage?

Credibility or hypocrisy?

What hangs in the balance is not just policy but also Europe’s soul. If the EU fails to act, it will confirm what critics have long argued: its commitment to justice is selective, situational and ultimately hollow. The images from Gaza and even the West Bank, the pleas of humanitarian agencies and the demands of European citizens have made neutrality impossible.

History will judge this moment. Will Europe wield its economic and diplomatic leverage to demand accountability? Or will it retreat into the familiar shadows of realpolitik, where principles dissolve when confronted with power? The answer will define not only Europe’s relationship with Israel, but also its identity on the world stage.

The world is watching. And so are Europe’s people.