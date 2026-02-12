In the long struggle against terrorism, Pakistan has shown commitment and resolve to protect its people and secure its future. For decades, the country has faced violent groups that have targeted civilians, soldiers, schools, courts, markets and places of worship. The cost has been high, but Pakistan's government and security forces have taken strong steps to weaken and remove violent extremists from the country.

Pakistan's military and law enforcement agencies have led major counterterrorism campaigns. Operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad broke the hold of extremist networks in the tribal areas and cleared militant strongholds in North Waziristan and other regions. These campaigns helped reduce large-scale terrorist attacks in the years after 2014. Pakistan's National Action Plan, adopted in 2015, has improved coordination between agencies, strengthened intelligence sharing and tightened regulations on extremist financing. Pakistan's removal from the Financial Action Task Force gray list in 2022 was a sign of progress in controlling terror financing.

The year 2025 marked another phase in Pakistan's fight against terror. The military and police carried out more than 75,000 intelligence-based operations, an average of over 200 every day, across the country. These actions led to the neutralization of nearly 2,600 terrorists. Still, the fight came at a high cost. More than 1,200 law enforcement personnel and civilians lost their lives in terror incidents last year. There were more than 5,300 reported terror incidents, mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, where militant groups are most active.

Pakistan has also shown flexibility in its approach. Operation Sarbakaf, launched in mid-2025 in the Bajaur District, combined military action with support for displaced civilians. This kind of strategy signals a broader approach that seeks not only to confront militants but also to protect communities and restore normal life.

Despite these efforts, challenges remain. Militant groups continue to exploit weak governance, porous borders and regional instability. Pakistan's leaders have repeatedly pointed to extremist elements operating from across the border in Afghanistan, saying they pose a danger both to Pakistan and the wider region. These claims have been strongly rejected by the Afghan government.

The suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad on Feb. 6, 2026, is a painful reminder of how serious the threat remains. A suicide attacker struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, killing at least 31 people and injuring more than 169. The Daesh's Pakistan affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistani authorities have arrested four people linked to the bombing, including the alleged mastermind, who trained in Afghanistan. The attack was condemned by governments around the world, including Türkiye and China.

At times like this, Pakistan's resolve is tested. But the state's response to terrorism shows determination to defend all citizens, to hold attackers accountable and to work with international partners where possible. Progress has not been perfect, and more must be done to protect vulnerable communities and to address the causes of radicalization.

Pakistan's fight against terror is not just about defeating armed groups. It is about building a stable society where people can live without fear. The steps taken so far show a nation that refuses to give up on peace, security and the future of its people. These efforts deserve recognition, not only from Pakistanis but from partners around the world who share the goal of a safer world.