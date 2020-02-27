Daily Sabah, Turkey's leading English-language media outlet, has turned 6 years old.

With the attendance of colleagues from sister newspapers and magazines, the staff of Daily Sabah, both veterans of the daily's first test publications and newest team members, came together to celebrate another year under the publication's belt.

Providing the latest headlines and its own twist on stories from around the world in English and Arabic, Daily Sabah marked its birthday by rolling out a new website design.

The modern, user-friendly design aims to improve the all-around experience of Daily Sabah's readers.

Apart from aesthetics, the new website will allow the Daily Sabah team to deliver the latest and most interesting news faster and more effectively.

Founded in 2014, Daily Sabah has made a name for itself by providing its readers with content on a wide variety of topics that span politics, the business world, the arts, culture, entertainment and much more.