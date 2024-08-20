In U.S. history, a handful of events have captured the hearts of the international public. However, we have never witnessed anything as shameful as what occurred on July 24, 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress, where he spoke to the so-called representatives of the American public. Instead of expressing their discontent, the lawmakers applauded Netanyahu, who has been responsible for the genocide in Gaza since Oct. 7. While Congress showed its support for Israel’s ongoing atrocities, the American public raised its voice, highlighting the divide between public conscience and American elites. The reason for Capitol Hill's silence lies in a historical-economic trajectory.

Israel’s trump card: AIPAC

There is a common understanding that the U.S. and Israel are staunch and longstanding allies. Since its founding, Israel has claimed to be the only democratic country in the Middle East and asserts that the surrounding countries are hostile due to its Jewish identity. Even if this were true, a country with a population of nearly 10 million could not deter a group of countries with a total population of over 440 million. Moreover, nearly a third of Israel’s population consists of ethnically Arab citizens. Because of this straightforward reasoning, policy analysts typically focus on several key factors when questioning the power behind Israel, with the foremost being the unwavering U.S. support.

How did Israel manage to achieve such support from the U.S.? A simple but often overlooked answer is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC, one of the most influential lobby groups in Washington, D.C. Established in 1951, AIPAC aims to gain public approval from the American public. According to Aaron Klieman, Israeli supporters began influencing the president well before AIPAC’s foundation. After 1948, this group of individuals came together to strengthen their influence on U.S. politics, leading to the creation of AIPAC. Since then, AIPAC has been deeply rooted in American politics.

Operating since 1951, AIPAC may appear to maintain a low profile so that it can operate behind the scenes. According to the latest data from Congress, AIPAC is not listed among the biggest lobbying spenders of 2023. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the largest spender, with an annual budget of nearly $70 per year. The total amount spent on lobbying exceeds $4 billion, while U.S. aid to Israel is nearly $4 billion per year. There is no official data showing AIPAC’s expenditure, nor is there research available on its activities. This discrepancy demonstrates the extent of AIPAC’s impact.

How does AIPAC operate?

On its official website, AIPAC attempts to present itself as a nongovernmental organization (NGO) with the aim of strengthening goodwill between the U.S. and Israel. However, this is not the full picture. With over 3 million members, AIPAC is the largest lobbying group in terms of human resources. Specializing in foreign policy and the Middle East, AIPAC’s areas of operation can be summarized in six fields: strengthening U.S.-Israel relations, supporting security assistance to Israel, promoting “peace,” countering Iran’s aggression and nuclear weapons program, combating “terrorism” and opposing anti-Israel “discrimination.” In accordance with these areas, AIPAC operates like a think tank, publishing weekly policy memos and monthly reports to persuade and influence the U.S. public.

AIPAC’s real strength comes from its direct engagement in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Every two years, elections are held in U.S. politics. In these elections, AIPAC first offers financial support to both Democratic and Republican candidates. However, AIPAC’s “olive branch and open arms” do not come for free. If a candidate accepts this offer, they must also agree to appoint an AIPAC liaison.

In various interviews, Congress members refused to answer any questions regarding these contact persons. However, a few Senators and Representatives with no ties to AIPAC have spoken out publicly. According to Republican Representative Thomas Massie, AIPAC’s contact person cannot be considered a consultant; rather, they are akin to a babysitter. AIPAC has a catalog of contact persons in every district. Without its approval, a candidate, even an elected Senator, cannot make independent decisions. If a stubborn Congress member ignores AIPAC, the punishment is immediate. First, their funds are redirected to another politician. Later, their reputation would be torn apart by gossip columns and leaked documents.

Capitol Hill in handcuffs

The influence of American Jewry and Israel’s power in Congress is a well-debated topic in American intelligentsia. The world-renowned scholar John Mearsheimer argues that the U.S. is not governed by the people’s choice; it is governed by a handful of political elites whose allegiances are easily manipulated. In every administration, presidents have approved military aid to Israel. Among this aid, some weaponry and military equipment specifically produced for the U.S. Army have also been sent to Israel, except for the F-22 jet fighters. Recently, important magazines and newspapers like the National Interest, have urged the Biden administration to sell F-22 Raptors. Congress has long given the green light to this sale. Even in such an important security matter, Congress cannot resist Israel’s wishes.

The so-called almighty Congress, which has the authority to decide on major issues like F-35 jet fighters and the Patriot missile system, has shown its vulnerabilities when it comes to issues that align with Israel’s national interests. Netanyahu, for whom International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan issued an arrest warrant, was welcomed in Congress, and his arrival was applauded 72 times during his address. In his speech, Netanyahu painted a misleading picture, ignoring his atrocities and war crimes in Gaza. Despite a massive protest outside Congress, the representatives and senators chose to turn their backs on their constituencies, aware that their political reputations could be compromised unless they demonstrated obedience to their benefactor, namely AIPAC.

Recent developments in Lebanon and Yemen are quite worrying. Israel is trying to expand its unjust war in Gaza to other countries in the Middle East, with AIPAC working to involve the U.S. as its accomplice. If Israel succeeds in its ambitions, sorrow and grief in the Middle East will deepen. Despite scholars warning U.S. policymakers not to meddle in Middle Eastern affairs, no one in U.S. politics has the means or the courage to object to Israel’s demands due to AIPAC’s economic chain over Congress.

The latest military aid package, worth $20 billion, highlights AIPAC’s influence over policymakers in Washington, D.C. Six days ago, Anthony Blinken, the secretary of state, reassured the public of “the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.” This statement demonstrates the extent to which both the House and the Senate have chosen to overlook Israel’s genocidal practices in Gaza. In the coming days, it would not be surprising to see increased U.S. military involvement in the Middle East, unless Netanyahu and his hawkish Cabinet make a significant misstep that affects AIPAC's interests and motivations.