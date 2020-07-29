Two deputies from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.

In a written statement, Hüseyin Şanverdi, an AK Party deputy from southern Hatay province, said he is receiving care in the state hospital for COVID-19.

"Thank God, I do not feel the severe symptoms of the virus that will negatively affect my health," Şanverdi said.

Şanverdi was among the people who attended the reopening of Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia as a mosque last week.

He denied allegations that the rules of wearing a protective mask and social distancing were not followed.

"Everyone accepted into the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque tested negative for COVID-19. The implementation of the measures was at the highest level," he added.

On July 24, Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia marked the first worship service there in 86 years.

About 350,000 Muslims took part in Friday prayers both inside and outside the historical mosque in Istanbul, Turkey's largest metropolis.

Another AK Party deputy, Ahmet Salih Dal, who is from southern Kilis province, also announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus.

Releasing a statement on social media, Dal said he has been taking necessary measures to keep his distance from the others via self-quarantine since he tested positive. He also ensured that his health condition is improving.

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll dropped to 15 for the first time in a month, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Tuesday. That toll brought the total number of fatalities from the disease to 5,645, Koca said.

Turkey switched to a new phase in the fight against the pandemic in June, launching a “normalization” process. Most restrictions related to the virus were lifted, but the country started enforcing strict measures in this “new normal” with fines and repeated warnings for those violating the rules, like wearing protective masks and heeding social distancing and personal hygiene.