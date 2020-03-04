Two Turkish soldiers were killed and six wounded in an attack by the Bashar Assad regime in northwestern Syria's Idlib, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Immediately after the Syrian forces opened fire, Turkish forces retaliated and continued to strike targets, the ministry statement said.

"We wish God's mercy on our martyrs and condolences to their families. We also share our condolences with the entire Turkish nation and wish a quick recovery for our wounded personnel," it said.

The incident brought the death toll among Turkish soldiers to 59, including one on Tuesday, in Operation Spring Shield, which began last month.

Turkish forces neutralized 3,136 regime elements in Syria since the start of the operation in the northwestern Idlib region, the Defense Ministry said in a separate statement Wednesday.

The new offensive also destroyed 151 tanks, 47 howitzers, two vehicles, three airplanes, eight helicopters, three drones and eight air defense systems.

Fifty-two multiple rocket launchers, 12 anti-tank weapons, 24 armored vehicles, 27 armored combat vehicles, 34 armored pickups and four mortars were also destroyed.