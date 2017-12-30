Turkey complements French-Italian missile defense project with Russian-made S-400

Turkey on Friday completed strategic defense deals to strengthen its defense system for national security, as it completed the process of purchasing S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia and finalized the purchase of AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. The two deals come shortly after Turkey's defense deal with Eurosam, the producer of Surface-to-Air Missile Platform/Terrain (SAMP/T) and Aster 30 long-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM) systems, in a consortium agreed to by Turkish, Italian and French defense ministers on Nov. 8.

"The new air defense deals, which are being realized now, are necessary and timely, as Turkey naturally wants to strengthen its defense capability like any other country," said Professor Mustafa Kibaroğlu, chairman of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at MEF University in Istanbul. To address its growing defense needs, Ankara purchased two S-400 missile systems and four batteries from Russia, for $2.5 billion, making Turkey the only NATO member to purchase the Russian weapons. The S-400 deal, which Russia had previously inked with China and India, will also aid Turkey's attempt to build its own defense system, as it will involve technology transfer and know-how.

The S-400 system was introduced in 2007 and can carry three types of missiles capable of destroying ground and air targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles. It can track and engage up to 300 targets simultaneously and has an altitude ceiling of 27 kilometers.

According to Kibaroğlu, due to political reasons, Turkey had not been able to reach defense agreements with its Western allies, but "it is strategically important to start such defense investments as early as possible." Kibaroğlu, who is also an expert on defense strategy, said that diversity in making deals with Turkey's Western allies and Russia will also help Turkey's bilateral ties, which have been strained over the past year. "It also shows there is no axis shift in Turkey's foreign relations," Kibaroğlu added.

In the deal with Russia for the S-400s, Turkey will pay 45 percent of the cost up front with Russia providing loans to cover the remaining 55 percent, and the cost will be paid in Russian rubbles instead of dollars.

Given the threats in its region hit by civil wars, particularly after the emergence of terrorist groups such as Daesh and the People's Protection Units (YPG) in 2011, Turkey, a NATO member, had acquired U.S. Patriot defense systems to be deployed in the southeastern part of the country. Four Patriots were deployed to Turkey in 2013, but they were removed in 2015, leaving Turkey vulnerable to threats.Previously, Turkey had also looked into a possible deal with China in 2015 for $3.4 billion to develop a long-range missile defense system, but it was canceled by Ankara, which had said then that the focus would be on developing domestic systems.

Turkey also agreed to purchase air-to air missiles from the U.S. firm Raytheon for a $634-million contract for the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), confirmed in a statement by the Pentagon. The deal for AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM also includes sales to Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Poland, Indonesia, Romania, Spain, Bahrain and Qatar. The deal also includes the purchase of associated equipment, parts, training and logistical support.

"Raytheon Missile Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $634,204,347 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) production Lot 31. The contract is for the production of the AMRAAM missile and other AMRAAM system items. The AMRAAM system includes the missile, spares and telemetry kits. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of Jan. 31, 2020," the Pentagon statement said on Thursday, referring to the deal that was initiated in August 2014.

Equipping Turkey's F-16 combat jets is expected to boost the country's air power, as they are said to be more effective and sensitive in guidance. The system, built first in in the U.S. in the 1980s, is listed among the most effective air-to-air systems, which also has a 72-kilometer range. They include radar systems that can go to speeds up to four times faster than the speed of sound.

Murat Yeşiltaş, a security expert for the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), said that with these deals, Turkey has put forward its stance on ensuring that it takes the necessary steps for the country's national security.

In November, Turkey also signed the joint Eurosam consortium with Italian and French defense ministers in an inter-governmental agreement at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The Eurosam agreement includes strengthening defense ties between three countries in general and in air and missile defense, in particular.

"The discussion with France and Italy focused on a solution using Eurosam SAMP/T as a stepping stone the complete Turkish system LORAMIDS. Eurosam is thus teaming with Turkish partners Aselsan and Roketsan to develop LORAMIDS," a statement, dated Nov. 8 on Eurosam's website says.

SAMP/T Aster 30 long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems are already in use in several NATO member countries.

"Particularly with the Eurosam consortium, Turkey has also tried to balance the criticism emerging from a deal with Russia. However, of course, this is not the only reason," Yeşiltaş said, adding that the new deal with the Eurosam initiative and defense investment project will "ensure that Turkey has a say in strategic defense politics in Europe and the region."

The SAMP/T Aster 30 system uses a network of sophisticated radars and sensors, including 3-D phased array radar, enabling it to be highly effective against all types of air threats. The system can intercept missiles with a 600-kilometer range, and it can operate in standalone mode or can be integrated in a coordinated network such as the NATO missiles defense system.