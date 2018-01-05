Party leadership to decide on AK Party, MHP alliance, deputy PM says

Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdağ said that the structure of a possible political alliance for the upcoming 2019 elections between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will be shaped by negotiations between party authorities.

Speaking in a televised interview yesterday, Akdağ said the MHP and AK Party can take common steps on national issues and stressed that "it will unfold how this mutual stance on national issues would be reflected in the upcoming elections."

He added that the fine details of the political alliance between AK Party and MHP will be determined following a series of talks.

"MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has a national stance on the issues in Turkey," Akdağ said.

He added that the Republican People's Party (CHP) needs to take the MHP as an example for its sensitivity to national issues.

Akdağ said that the MHP has been vocal in its criticism of the ruling party over other issues as seen in the recent budget talks. Stressing that the AK Party and MHP can move together regarding national issues, Akdağ cited the MHP's support for the AK Party's efforts in the constitutional referendum.

Commenting on the speculation over snap elections, Akdağ said that currently there is no reason that would require early elections.

Following last year's April 16 constitutional referendum, Turkey has been preparing to switch to a presidential governing system. As Turkey will elect its next president on Nov. 3, 2019, the candidate needs to receive 50 percent plus one vote, which raises the issue of political alliances.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had said that "political stability comes with 50 percent plus one [vote for the presidency]. When we take this into consideration, a pre-election alliance could be considered." However, the president also said that there is no need to rush regarding political alliances.

Bahçeli has hinted at a political alliance with the ruling party for the presidential election, stressing that his party "will pursue policies in line with the national interest." Bahçeli has also presented a formula for the possible alliance, which he called the "People's Alliance," and said that the parties in the alliance should go into elections preserving their identities.