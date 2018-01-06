Parliamentary committee to investigate Islamophobia in Europe

A parliamentary subcommittee will begin to investigate Islamophobic attacks targeting Muslims in Western countries, which will later be compiled in a detailed report.

The commission will begin to work on Jan. 9 to examine the countries where Islamophobic incidents are most prevalent, beginning with examining incidents in Germany, Austria, France and Belgium.

The committee will ask for visits to these countries and meetings with the respective authorities. In the event that the countries grant permission to the committee members, they will investigate the causes of Islamophobic attacks in these countries. The committee will also conduct interviews with those affected by Islamophobic attacks. The victims of attacks will be asked about how they coped with it and their expectations after the attack. The committee will consult with experts, public institutions, universities and international organizations on the issue until the completion of the report.

There were more than 2,800 recorded Islamophobic attacks in Western countries in 2016. In 2017, it is estimated that they exceeded 3,000. Up to now, 260 anti-Islamic acts have been carried out in Germany. A total of 664 asylum seekers were attacked and more than 60 mosques have been targeted.

A recent report by the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) says there is growing anti-Muslim sentiment in Germany in education, media, law and the internet.

According to another report by Alexandra Lewicki, an expert in political sociology, anti-Muslim tendencies in Germany have gradually increased since 2015. A variety of minorities have been affected, according to the report, as the number of attacks on Muslims and refugee shelters has quintupled in two years.

Far-right extremism has been embodied in Germany after the Alternative for Germany (AfD) received more than 10 percent of the vote on Sept. 24.

In Belgium, 60 percent of the population sees Muslims as a threat. Some 71 percent of Muslims think they are seen as terrorists. There have been more than 20 attacks in the country. France is one of the countries where opposition to Muslims is at a high. There have been more than 360 attacks.

In the Netherlands, Islamophobic circles target mosques the most. More than 100 attacks have been carried out in the Netherlands so far. More than 20 of these attacks have been aimed at mosques. In the U.K., especially in London, more attacks than ever have been carried out throughout the country. Although most of the attackers target Muslims in general, 60 percent of the main targets have been Muslim women.