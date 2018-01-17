Majority of public not concerned over state of emergency

A recent public survey has found that the majority of Turkish public was not concerned over the ongoing state of emergency.

The survey, conducted by the Objective Research Company (ORJ), interviewed 2,680 people in 34 provinces between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.

Around 64.2 percent said they were not concerned about the state of emergency that was imposed in the wake of the July 15 coup attempt on July 21, 2016.

In comparison, some 30.4 percent of participants voice their concerns over the state of emergency.

In response to the question on which political party they would vote for if there were to be snap elections, 47.2 percent of participants said they would vote for the Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

On the other hand, some 25.9 percent said they would vote for the Republican People's Party (CHP), 10.8 percent said they would vote for the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and 8.5 percent of the people said they would vote for the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Only 5.5 percent of the participants said they cast their ballots for the newly-formed İYİ Party (Good Party).

When asked whether they would vote for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the upcoming presidential election 48.6 percent said that they would definitely vote for Erdoğan, while 11.3 percent said they would consider voting for him and 32.6 percent said they would not vote for him.

When the AK Party voters were asked whether they would support former President Abdullah Gül against Erdoğan in the presidential election, only 0.8 percent said they would while the rest said they would vote for Erdoğan.

The survey also found that 65.9 of participants would support political alliances ahead of the next elections, and 57.9 percent said that there was no need for early polls.