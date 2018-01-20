Pew: Public trust in media more in Turkey than US, UK, France

The public's trust in media outlets in Turkey has surpassed that of other countries such as the U.S., the U.K. and France, according to recent research.

Research conducted by the Pew Research Company found that Turkish media is domestically ranked one of the best when compared to other countries in terms of public trust. According to the findings, 73 percent of people in Turkey trust the media for news about government leaders and officials while 58 percent in the U.S., 64 percent in the U.K. and 54 percent in France trust their media organizations in this respect.

Turkish media also ranked significantly higher in the research for accuracy, according to participants. While 65 percent of interviewees said news articles are accurate, it was 56 percent in the U.S. Turkish media ranks fourth among European countries.

As for unbiased reporting, 74 percent of respondents said Turkish media reports correctly. For the U.S. 61 percent of respondents said the news is accurate.

Researchers also analyzed the correlation between people's political tendencies and their trust in the media. People who support the governing party trust the media more, and people who do not support the government trust it less. Some 68 percent of Turkish respondents who support the government and 48 percent who do not believe the news is fair.