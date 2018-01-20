Victims of 'Black January' remembered in Azerbaijan's capital Baku

Thousands of Azerbaijanis visited the Baku Martyrs' Lane to mark the 28th year of Black January in capital Baku on Saturday, an event that marks the violent crackdown during the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Black January massacre is also regarded as the rebirth of the Azerbaijan Republic.

On Jan. 20, 1990, around 150 people were killed in Baku, which became a symbol of independence.

President Ilham Aliyev and other senior state officials also visited the memorial. At the ceremony Azerbaijan National Anthem was read and Aliyev left a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial.

After the official ceremony, thousands of Azerbaijanis paid their respects to victims of the massacre, left red cloves on their graves and paid tribute to the martyrs with a minute of silence.

Turkey's Ambassador to Baku Erkan Özoral, embassy staff and representatives of Turkish institutions also attended the ceremony.