US-backed YPG terrorists call on Assad regime to counter Turkey's anti-terror op

U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG, sometimes dubbed as "America's bulwark against the Syrian regime," called upon Assad forces to take steps against Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in a statement released Thursday.

The statement coming from the so-called "Afrin Autonomous Canton" called upon the Assad regime to protect the terrorist group as Turkey and Free Syrian Army (FSA) have been making significant progress against the PKK's Syrian wing.

"We in the autonomous Afrin canton affirm again that the Afrin area is an indivisible part of Syria, and our YPG forces have been undertaking their nationalist obligation for six years to protect the area against terrorist Daesh organization attacks," the terrorist group said according to Edward Dark, an Al-Monitor contributor living in Aleppo.

"We call on the Syrian state to undertake its sovereign obligations and protect its borders with Turkey from the attacks," the group said.