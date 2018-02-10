President Erdoğan meets with Felicity Party chairman

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the Chairman of the Felicity Party (SP) Temel Karamollaoğlu in Ankara Friday.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the recent political developments, including the adjustment laws for the presidential system.

The meeting between Erdoğan, who is also the chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), and Karamollaoğlu took place in the AK Party headquarters and lasted one-and-a-half hours.

The SP leader told reporters that he presented his party's proposal on adjustment laws. "We shared our opinion on the adjustment laws and discussed the recent political developments," he said. Karamollaoğlu, however, did not comment on the possibility of an alliance between the SP and the AK Party ahead of the 2019 presidential elections. AK Party Spokesperson Mahir Ünal told reporters Friday that President Erdoğan also informed the SP leader on the ongoing Operation Olive Branch on Syria's Afrin, as well as the counter terrorism efforts inside and outside Turkey.

The opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the AK Party have announced that they will back a joint presidential candidate.