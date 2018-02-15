Deployment made to establish new observation point in Syria's Idlib, Turkish military says

The Turkish military has deployed troops to establish a new observation point to monitor the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in Syria's opposition-held Idlib.
A convoy from the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) has reached Maarretinuman district and has been deployed in As-Sirman village, under the scope of the Astana process, Anadolu Agency reported.
The new observation point is located some 70 kilometers from the Turkey-Syria border.
Assad regime forces and Iran-backed groups are located on the lines across 10 kilometers, the report added.
The Astana peace process involves reducing warfare in several regions of war-torn Syria through the establishment of de-escalation zones.