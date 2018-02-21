   
Turkish Embassy in Moscow receives envelope containing white powder

ANADOLU AGENCY
MOSCOW
The Turkish Embassy in Moscow received an envelope containing white powder, said an Embassy employee on Tuesday.

Preliminary examinations showed that this white powder was not hazardous, the Embassy employee told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Since last week, 12 embassies in Moscow reported the reception of envelopes with white powder, according to security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

No poisonous substances were discovered after examination.

