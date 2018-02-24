YPG-led global anti-Turkey propaganda will not succeed, Erdoğan says

The global anti-Turkey propaganda based on lies will not be successful, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday, in response to a terrorist-led campaign to damage the credibility of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

"The launch of a worldwide war of propaganda, based on lies, slander and distortion, by those who cannot deal with Turkey on the ground, will not work," Erdoğan said during a provincial congress by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

Supporters of PKK-linked Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG) are involved in a smear campaign against Turkey's ongoing counter-terror operation in Syria through the use of crude photo manipulation and misrepresentation. Social media accounts linked to the terrorist group post morphed photos which are unrelated to the ongoing operation and have actually been taken at other places and times.

"Those who see us as yesterday's Turkey, and treat us in this manner, have begun to gradually realize the truth," Erdoğan said.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, U.N. Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the U.N. charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and that "utmost care" was being taken to not harm civilians.

Erdoğan rejected claims that civilians were being targeted during the operation.

"It is not in our blood to attack civilians, but in yours," he said.

He said the country was determined to have a global voice on a range of issues, from economy to democracy.

Turkey's revival has motivated several communities in the region and across the world, he added.

Criticizing former colonialists and their "voluntary" slaves, he said eradicating terrorism was crucial to prevent a retreat to colonialism.

The president will be starting his Africa trip Monday, where he will visit a number of countries to boost Turkey's economic and bilateral relations.