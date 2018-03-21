Afrin residents hand over 18 YPG/PKK terrorists to Turkish military

The locals in Syria's Afrin have handed over at least 18 PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists to the Turkish military, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Wednesday.

According to a statement published on the TSK's official Twitter account, local headmen and people in nine villages handed over the terrorists to the military.

Three other terrorists had been handed over on Tuesday.

The Turkish military liberated Afrin on March 18, after launching Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear terrorist groups from northwestern Syria amid growing threats in the region.

Families who fled the persecution of YPG/PKK terrorists have started to return to the city after its liberation.

Turkish officials have noted that the troops and Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters will continue to stay in Afrin until security is completely established in the city and services are provided to local residents, including infrastructure, health and education.