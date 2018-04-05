Deputy PM Şimşek dismisses rumors about his resignation

Deputy Prime Minister responsible for the economy Mehmet Şimşek dismissed rumors about his resignation, vowing to continue to serve Turkish people in a tweet Thursday.

Reports suggesting that Şimşek resigned have been recently circulating in Turkish media.

Earlier Thursday, commenting on the rumors, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said the presidency knew nothing about it, calling it an "allegation."

Şimşek has been at the post of deputy prime minister since November 2015. He previously served as finance minister and minister of state responsible for the economy.