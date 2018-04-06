Turkish Presidency launches Russian Twitter account

The presidency launched a Russian account on Twitter during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin.

Russian was also added to the presidential corporate Twitter accounts that broadcast in Turkish, English, Arabic and French to approximately 10 million followers during the ceremony that was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The account, @tcbestepe_ru, broadcasted Erdogan's welcome ceremony for Putin live as well as news conferences by the two leaders. Approximately 70,000 users watched the Russian broadcast on its first day. That figure rapidly swelled to around 700,000 users during the day-long posts.

The presidency has plans to add more languages to its Twitter accounts.