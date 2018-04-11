Turkey urges calm in MidEast, says Syria crisis cannot be solved militarily

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım urged the United States and Russia to cooperate in the Middle East to relieve the wounds of civilians and ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq without going hand in hand with terror organizations.

Russia and the U.S. should step back from their bickering over Syria, which resembles a "street fight," and recall that millions of lives are at stake, Yıldırım said Wednesday in Istanbul.

"What are they doing? They threaten each other by posting tweets," the said.

"I have a better missile, you have a better missile. It's like a street fight. The people on the streets are paying the price, it's about time you stop this fight," he warned

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said that problems in Syria cannot be resolved through "military means," while referring to the latest row between the U.S. and Russia.

Speaking to reporters in capital Ankara, Bozdağ said: "Turkey from the very beginning said conflicts in the region [Syria] must be stopped and problems here could not be resolved through military means."

"We also said a political solution is quite important."

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia to brace for American engagement in Syria.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

On Monday, the American president vowed to take action within two days following a suspected chemical attack in Syria's Douma, saying the public would "probably" be made aware of any retaliation "after the fact."