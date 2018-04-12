Local council established in northwestern Syria’s Afrin

A local council consisting of Kurdish, Arab and Turkmen civilian representatives was established Thursday in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

The interim council was formed to help provide local services and has a total of 20 members.

There are reportedly 11 Kurdish and eight Arab council members, while Turkmens are represented by one member.

Preconditions such as being an Afrin resident and living in Afrin city were laid down to become a member of the council.

"We thank Turkey for providing us with such an opportunity. We will serve the people of Afrin," the president of the Afrin council Zuheyr Haydar told Anadolu Agency.

Afrin's liberation was announced on March 18 after the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fully cleared the city of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) as part of Operation Olive Branch.

Ankara has said that life in Afrin will return to normal as soon as possible. Recently, a local council of 30 members was established at the Afrin Liberation Congress, which convened in Turkey's southern city of Gaziantep with the participation of more than 100 people.

The congress made several decisions in an effort to rebuild Afrin and enable the return of displaced people.