Situation calming down in Russia-US conflict over Syria, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday that he discussed steps to take for the establishment of peace in Syria during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, adding that the situation is "calming down."

"Our dialogue continues, and will continue in the future," Erdoğan said, hinting at Turkey's role as a mediator in the process.

Speaking to journalists after attending the Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdoğan also underlined that Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch was only targeting terrorists in the region, saying that western countries need to stop considering it as an occupation attempt.

The president said that Turkish and Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces would continue clearing the area in northwestern Syria's Afrin region, just like in Turkey's previously conducted Operation Euphrates Shield.

Touching upon the issue of chemical weapons, Erdoğan said that such weapons are based on different international laws, adding that their use should be examined.

Erdoğan said that both chemical and conventional weapons lead to major disasters and destruction, calling for coalition forces, especially Russia and the U.S., to be sensitive about this issue.